June 16, 2017, 9:25 AM
Amazon to buy Whole Foods Market for $13.7B  —  Whole Foods Market ranked #28 and Amazon ranked #2 on Fortune's 2017 list of World's Most Admired Companies  —  SEATTLE & AUSTIN, Texas—(BUSINESS WIRE)—Jun. 16, 2017— Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFM) …
Rochelle Toplensky / Financial Times:
Sources: EU to fine Google for abusing its search market dominance in the coming weeks; fine could top the €1B EU fined Intel in 2009  —  Search giant is braced for a fine that could top €1bn with decision expected shortly  —  Read next … Google is braced for a fine of potentially …
Emily Jackson / Financial Post:
Canada's telecom regulator CRTC orders all new devices be unlocked, bans unlocking fees, effective Dec. 1  —  Wireless providers will no longer be allowed to sell locked mobile devices or charge Canadians to unlock their phones for use on rival's networks, according to new rules that will erase millions in annual revenue for carriers.
Facebook details its process to fight terrorism: AI including image matching, increased human intervention to flag posts and remove accounts, partnerships, more  —  By Monika Bickert, Director of Global Policy Management, and Brian Fishman, Counterterrorism Policy Manager
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Facebook requests input on hard questions about censorship, such as removing false news, and plans to begin explaining how it's addressing each question
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Microsoft updates its AI-powered photo editing app Pix with new styles and effects  —  Microsoft is rolling out an update to its AI-powered photo editing app, Microsoft Pix, that aims to give Prisma and others like it some new competition.  While the app was originally designed to enhance …
Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
Changing course, Netflix says it'll “never outgrow” fight for net neutrality, after CEO Hastings said company was big enough that issue didn't pose a big risk  —  Even thought its CEO said otherwise  —  After a few months of wishy-washy statements on net neutrality indicating …
Mike Wheatley / SiliconANGLE:
Oath unveils Bullet, an open source general-purpose query engine for streaming data  —  Yahoo Inc. probably hasn't been given enough credit for its contributions to the open-source software community over the last couple of decades.  The company, which famously developed the Apache Hadoop software that's …
Tom Krazit / GeekWire:
As Amazon claims a former AWS VP violated his non-compete agreement, former employees say AWS' non-compete enforcement is selective and opaque  —  Career decisions are always stressful, but employees at Amazon Web Services face an additional source of anxiety when evaluating new opportunities: am I about to get sued?
Kara Swisher / Recode:
Sources: Slack is raising $500M at a $5B post-money valuation, leading to acquisition interest from Amazon, Microsoft, Google, and Salesforce  —  The business communications company has gotten acquisition offers in the past from Microsoft and others  —  Slack, the popular business communications company …
 

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 9:25 AM ET, June 16, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

Peter Kafka / Recode:
Apple hires Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg, two of Sony's top TV executives, to lead push into original video programming

Cynthia Littleton / Variety:
Federal appeals court removes temporary stay that could have complicated Sinclair Broadcast's acquisition of Tribune Media

Hollywood Reporter:
Alex Jones releases secretly recorded audio of his pre-interview conversation with Megan Kelly ahead of official airing Sunday

Rachael King / Wall Street Journal:
DOE awards $258M to be shared among AMD, Cray, HPE, IBM, Intel, and Nvidia over next three years for R&D into exascale computers to better compete with China
Arjun Kharpal / CNBC:
French President Macron announces a tech-focused visa open to founders, employees, and investors with intention of making France a “country of unicorns”

Mike Isaac / New York Times:
Passenger raped by Uber driver in India sues Uber, Kalanick, others in US federal court for defamation, more after it emerges they obtained her medical info
Peter Kafka / Recode:
Filings: Spotify reaches 140M MAUs as 2016 revenue grew over 50% YoY to $3.3B, with a net loss of $601M; firm agrees to pay big labels $2B+ over next two years
