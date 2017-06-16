|Amazon.com:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Brad Stone / Bloomberg:
|Paul Sawers / VentureBeat:
|Robert Frank / New York Times:
|Olivia Solon / The Guardian:
|Andy Greenberg / Wired:
|Dean Takahashi / VentureBeat:
|Michael J. de la Merced / New York Times:
|Reuters:
|Wall Street Journal:
|Steve Dent / Engadget:
|Ernesto / TorrentFreak:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 8:40 PM ET, June 16, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Yuliya Chernova / Wall Street Journal:
|Ryan Lawler / TechCrunch:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Mike Wheatley / SiliconANGLE:
|BBC:
|Rochelle Toplensky / Financial Times:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Alice Woodhouse / Financial Times: