June 16, 2017, 8:40 PM
Amazon.com:
Amazon to buy Whole Foods Market for $13.7B in all-cash deal; John Mackey will remain CEO of Whole Foods Market, which will continue to operate stores  —  Whole Foods Market ranked #28 and Amazon ranked #2 on Fortune's 2017 list of World's Most Admired Companies
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Amazon wants to become Walmart before Walmart can become Amazon  —  The future of retail will be a combination of both online e-commerce and a brick-and-mortar retail presence - as recent moves from both Walmart and Amazon have shown, including today's back-to-back announcements from the two rivals …
Brad Stone / Bloomberg:
Amazon has been laying groundwork to acquire a grocery chain, and Whole Foods has a strong brand and high-income demographic that lines up with its own  —  Amazon has been laying groundwork to take over a grocery chain  —  Whole Foods has a strong brand and high-income demographic
Robert Frank / New York Times:
A look at Jeff Bezos' charitable donations after he asks for ideas on philanthropy focused on “the right now”, for causes with “urgent need and lasting impact”  —  Jeff Bezos, the founder and chief executive of Amazon, is well on his way to becoming the richest person in the world …
Olivia Solon / The Guardian:
Last year a Facebook bug exposed the personal profiles of 1,000+ content moderators to administrators of the groups with removed terrorist content  —  A security lapse that affected more than 1,000 workers forced one moderator into hiding - and he still lives in constant fear for his safety
Andy Greenberg / Wired:
North Korea's cyberattack strategy may seem erratic, but experts warn it can be effective at raising funds, creating chaos, and extending military aggression  —  NORTH KOREA IS arguably the least-understood nation on the planet.  And that also applies to its state-sponsored hackers whose global cyberattacks …
Dean Takahashi / VentureBeat:
After teasing Ataribox, Atari CEO confirms company is working on a game console  —  EXCLUSIVE:  —  Atari CEO Fred Chesnais told GamesBeat in an exclusive interview that his fabled video game company is working on a new game console.  —  In doing so, the New York company might be cashing …
Michael J. de la Merced / New York Times:
Walmart to buy menswear company Bonobos for $310M; Bonobos' CEO Andy Dunn will oversee Walmart's digital brands  —  Walmart has agreed to acquire the men's clothing company Bonobos for $310 million.  —  The purchase is part of a sweeping effort by the world's largest retailer to revamp …
Wall Street Journal:
Apple hires Sony TV execs Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg as heads of video programming worldwide reporting to Eddy Cue, to lead push into original content  —  Jamie Ehrlicht and Zack Van Amburg will join Apple as co-heads of video programming world-wide  —  Apple Inc. has poached …
Steve Dent / Engadget:
Microsoft unveils Modern Keyboard with a fingerprint sensor, which works either wired or via Bluetooth 4.0, compatible with Windows 8-10, Android, and macOS  —  Microsoft has quietly unveiled the Modern Mouse and Modern Keyboard, its next generation of Windows 10 input devices that match the latest Surface models in design and finish.
Ernesto / TorrentFreak:
Top EU court rules that ISPs can be ordered to block The Pirate Bay and other torrent sites  —  Internet providers in Europe can be ordered to block access to The Pirate Bay, even though the site itself doesn't store any infringing material.  This is the conclusion of the EU Court of Justice in what has proven to be a landmark case.
 

Rochelle Toplensky / Financial Times:
Sources: EU to fine Google for abusing its search market dominance in the coming weeks; fine could top the €1B EU fined Intel in 2009
