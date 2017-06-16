Open Links In New Tab
June 16, 2017, 1:05 PM
Amazon.com:
Amazon to buy Whole Foods Market for $13.7B in all-cash deal; John Mackey will remain CEO of Whole Foods Market, which will continue to operate stores  —  Whole Foods Market ranked #28 and Amazon ranked #2 on Fortune's 2017 list of World's Most Admired Companies
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Amazon wants to become Walmart before Walmart can become Amazon  —  The future of retail will be a combination of both online e-commerce and a brick-and-mortar retail presence - as recent moves from both Walmart and Amazon have shown, including today's back-to-back announcements from the two rivals …
Michael J. de la Merced / New York Times:
Walmart to buy menswear company Bonobos for $310M; Bonobos' CEO Andy Dunn will oversee Walmart's digital brands  —  Walmart has agreed to acquire the men's clothing company Bonobos for $310 million.  —  The purchase is part of a sweeping effort by the world's largest retailer to revamp …
Wall Street Journal:
Apple hires Sony TV execs Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg as heads of video programming worldwide reporting to Eddy Cue, to lead push into original content  —  Jamie Ehrlicht and Zack Van Amburg will join Apple as co-heads of video programming world-wide  —  Apple Inc. has poached …
Rochelle Toplensky / Financial Times:
Sources: EU to fine Google for abusing its search market dominance in the coming weeks; fine could top the €1B EU fined Intel in 2009  —  Search giant is braced for a fine that could top €1bn with decision expected shortly  —  Read next … Google is braced for a fine of potentially …
Steve Dent / Engadget:
Microsoft unveils Modern Keyboard with a fingerprint sensor, which works either wired or via Bluetooth 4.0, compatible with Windows 8-10, Android, and macOS  —  Microsoft has quietly unveiled the Modern Mouse and Modern Keyboard, its next generation of Windows 10 input devices that match the latest Surface models in design and finish.
Olivia Solon / The Guardian:
Last year a Facebook bug exposed the personal profiles of 1,000+ content moderators to administrators of the groups with removed terrorist content  —  A security lapse that affected more than 1,000 workers forced one moderator into hiding - and he still lives in constant fear for his safety
Dean Takahashi / VentureBeat:
After teasing Ataribox, Atari CEO confirms company is working an a game console  —  EXCLUSIVE:  —  Atari CEO Fred Chesnais told GamesBeat in an exclusive interview that his fabled video game company is working on a new game console.  —  In doing so, the New York company might be cashing …
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Microsoft updates its AI-powered photo editing app Pix with new styles and effects  —  Microsoft is rolling out an update to its AI-powered photo editing app, Microsoft Pix, that aims to give Prisma and others like it some new competition.  While the app was originally designed to enhance …
Emily Jackson / Financial Post:
Canada's telecom regulator CRTC orders all new devices be unlocked, bans unlocking fees, effective Dec. 1  —  Wireless providers will no longer be allowed to sell locked mobile devices or charge Canadians to unlock their phones for use on rival's networks, according to new rules that will erase millions in annual revenue for carriers.
Mike Wheatley / SiliconANGLE:
Oath unveils Bullet, an open source general-purpose query engine for streaming data  —  Yahoo Inc. probably hasn't been given enough credit for its contributions to the open-source software community over the last couple of decades.  The company, which famously developed the Apache Hadoop software that's …
Rachael King / Wall Street Journal:
DOE awards $258M to be shared among AMD, Cray, HPE, IBM, Intel, and Nvidia over next three years for R&D into exascale computers to better compete with China
Arjun Kharpal / CNBC:
French President Macron announces a tech-focused visa open to founders, employees, and investors with intention of making France a “country of unicorns”
Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
Changing course, Netflix says it'll “never outgrow” fight for net neutrality, after CEO Hastings said company was big enough that issue didn't pose a big risk
