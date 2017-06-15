Open Links In New Tab
June 15, 2017, 8:55 AM
Bloomberg:
Sources: Amazon expressed interest in acquiring Slack, in deal that would value the company at $9B+  —  Chatroom company's value said to be at least $9 billion  —  Microsoft boosted competition with Teams chat platform  —  Corporate chatroom startup Slack Technologies Inc …
Megan Murphy / Bloomberg:
Interview with Tim Cook on HomePod, AR, enterprise strategy, manufacturing products in the US, Donald Trump, US tax code, and more  —  Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple Inc., was interviewed in San Jose, California, on June 5 by Bloomberg Businessweek Editor Megan Murphy.
Jon Fingas / Engadget:
Mobile roaming charges now dropped across 28 EU countries, for users living in an EU country for at least 8 months each year  —  It's been a long time in coming and had plenty of trials and tribulations, but it's finally here: mobile roaming is now free in the EU.
Paul Miller / The Verge:
Upcoming iPhones will offer wireless charging, says CEO of Apple manufacturer Wistron  —  Plugging things in is no fun, especially when a certain company refuses to embrace industry-standard plugs.  Wireless charging is an obvious solution, which has been embraced by many Android manufacturers …
Christina Farr / CNBC:
Sources: Apple in talks with Argonaut Project and Carin Alliance to build medical information into iPhone so patients can easily share data with third parties  —  - It is looking to host clinical information, such as labs and allergy lists, and not just wellness data.
Brian Merchant / The Verge:
Interviews with Apple employees, including Fadell, Forstall, and others, reveal the secretive and complex process that led to the first iPhone  —  An exclusive excerpt from The One Device  —  This month marks 10 years since Apple launched the first iPhone, a device that would fundamentally transform …
Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
Google says it plans to launch its full desktop backup tool, called Backup and Sync, for Google Drive on June 28, available as an app  —  Google is turning Drive into a much more robust backup tool.  Soon, instead of files having to live inside of the Drive folder, Google will be able …
Dylan Martin / BostInno:
Dispatch, a software platform for home services, raises $12M series A led by GrandBanks Capital and one of its largest customers, ServiceMaster  —  One of its lead investors is also one of its biggest customers  —  The easiest way to describe Dispatch is this: the Boston startup has built …
More: Fortune
 

From Mediagazer

Gabriel Sherman / New York Magazine:
Fox News has dropped the marketing slogan “Fair & Balanced”, invented by Roger Ailes in 1996, to be replaced by “Most Watched. Most Trusted.”

Daniel Funke / Poynter:
Vocativ lays off editorial staff and says in a statement it will focus exclusively on video distributed via social media and other platforms

Michael Calderone / HuffPost:
HuffPost layoffs affect 39 people including reporter David Wood, who won the site its first and only Pulitzer Prize

More News

Anthony Ha / TechCrunch:
Instagram begins testing standardized format for declaring sponsored posts, starting with select partners

Earlier Picks

Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Uber investors Freada and Mitch Kapor, who recently called the firm's culture “toxic”, are satisfied by plans laid out after the release of report
