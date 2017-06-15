Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
June 15, 2017, 2:35 AM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
Google says it plans to launch its full desktop backup tool, called Backup and Sync, for Google Drive on June 28, available as an app  —  Google is turning Drive into a much more robust backup tool.  Soon, instead of files having to live inside of the Drive folder, Google will be able …
Brian Merchant / The Verge:
Interviews with Apple employees, including Fadell, Forstall, and others, reveal the secretive and complex process that led to the first iPhone  —  An exclusive excerpt from The One Device  —  This month marks 10 years since Apple launched the first iPhone, a device that would fundamentally transform …
Paul Miller / The Verge:
Upcoming iPhones will offer wireless charging, says CEO of Apple manufacturer Wistron  —  Plugging things in is no fun, especially when a certain company refuses to embrace industry-standard plugs.  Wireless charging is an obvious solution, which has been embraced by many Android manufacturers …
JP Mangalindan / Yahoo! Finance:
Uber to be indefinitely governed by committee consisting of 14 executives who previously reported directly to Kalanick  —  With Uber CEO Travis Kalanick officially taking  —  a leave of absence, and his effective right-hand Emil Michael  —  gone from the company, the day-to-day duties …
More: CNETTweets: @asanwal and @zackwhittakerThanks:@jpmanga
Anthony Ha / TechCrunch:
Instagram begins testing standardized format for declaring sponsored posts, starting with select partners  —  Instagram is creating a standardized format that should make it clearer to everyone when a post has been paid for by an advertiser.  —  These aren't for ads that businesses buy directly …
Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
Middle Eastern ride-hailing startup Careem, currently operating in 80 cities, closes $500M Series E, sources say led by Rakuten at a $1.2B valuation  —  Amid ongoing struggles at Uber, one of its stronger regional rivals in transportation on demand has raised a significant round of funding …
More: Tech in AsiaThanks:@ingridlunden
Dylan Martin / BostInno:
Dispatch, a software platform for home services, raises $12M series A led by GrandBanks Capital and one of its largest customers, ServiceMaster  —  One of its lead investors is also one of its biggest customers  —  The easiest way to describe Dispatch is this: the Boston startup has built …
More: Fortune
Natalie Gagliordi / ZDNet:
IDC: overall IoT spending will rise 16.7% YoY to ~$800B in 2017, driven by enterprise investment, before reaching $1.4T in 2021  —  By 2021, global IoT spending is expected to total nearly $1.4 trillion, according to the research firm.  —  Research firm IDC has released updated spending estimates for the Internet of Things.
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 2:35 AM ET, June 15, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Gabriel Sherman / New York Magazine:
Fox News has dropped the marketing slogan “Fair & Balanced”, invented by Roger Ailes in 1996, to be replaced by “Most Watched. Most Trusted.”

Daniel Funke / Poynter:
Vocativ lays off editorial staff and says in a statement it will focus exclusively on video distributed via social media and other platforms

Allan Smith / Business Insider:
US Office of Government Ethics calls retroactive, unsigned ethics waiver that applies to Steve Bannon “problematic”, in reply to Democratic senators

More News

Earlier Picks

Katie Roof / TechCrunch:
Box introduces desktop app Box Drive on Windows and MacOS, which enables access to files in the cloud without opening a web browser
Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
Element AI, a platform for companies to build AI solutions, raises $102M Series A led by Data Collective
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Google Play debuts Android Excellence curated collections that showcase top apps and games
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Uber investors Freada and Mitch Kapor, who recently called the firm's culture “toxic”, are satisfied by plans laid out after the release of report
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor