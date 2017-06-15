|Bloomberg:
|Kara Swisher / Recode:
|Megan Murphy / Bloomberg:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Facebook:
|Mike Isaac / New York Times:
|Ian Morris / Forbes:
|Peter Kafka / Recode:
|Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
|Christina Farr / CNBC:
|Todd Bishop / GeekWire:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 4:20 PM ET, June 15, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Natasha Lomas / TechCrunch:
|Dan Seifert / The Verge:
|Facebook:
|Jon Fingas / Engadget:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Paul Miller / The Verge:
|JP Mangalindan / Yahoo! Finance:
|Jordan Novet / CNBC: