June 14, 2017, 9:35 PM
Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
Google says it plans to launch its full desktop backup tool, called Backup and Sync, for Google Drive on June 28, available as an app  —  Google is turning Drive into a much more robust backup tool.  Soon, instead of files having to live inside of the Drive folder, Google will be able …
Brian Merchant / The Verge:
Interviews with Apple employees, including Fadell, Forstall, and others, reveal the secretive and complex process that led to the first iPhone  —  An exclusive excerpt from The One Device  —  This month marks 10 years since Apple launched the first iPhone, a device that would fundamentally transform …
Anthony Ha / TechCrunch:
Instagram begins testing standardized format for declaring sponsored posts, starting with select partners  —  Instagram is creating a standardized format that should make it clearer to everyone when a post has been paid for by an advertiser.  —  These aren't for ads that businesses buy directly …
Katie Roof / TechCrunch:
Box introduces desktop app Box Drive on Windows and MacOS, which enables access to files in the cloud without opening a web browser  —  Box just made it a little easier to access your files while you're at your computer.  —  The company is introducing Box Drive, a desktop application that works on Windows and MacOS.
Natalie Gagliordi / ZDNet:
IDC: overall IoT spending will rise 16.7% YoY to ~$800B in 2017, driven by enterprise investment, before reaching $1.4T in 2021  —  By 2021, global IoT spending is expected to total nearly $1.4 trillion, according to the research firm.  —  Research firm IDC has released updated spending estimates for the Internet of Things.
JP Mangalindan / Yahoo! Finance:
Uber to be indefinitely governed by committee consisting of 14 executives who previously reported directly to Kalanick  —  With Uber CEO Travis Kalanick officially taking  —  a leave of absence, and his effective right-hand Emil Michael  —  gone from the company, the day-to-day duties …
Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
Element AI, a platform for companies to build AI solutions, raises $102M Series A led by Data Collective  —  The race for artificial intelligence technology is on, and while tech giants like Google and Facebook snap up top talent to build out their own AI-powered products …
Jordan Novet / CNBC:
Andreessen Horowitz confirms it led a $23.2M investment in Instabase, a GitHub-like service for data, last month  —  - Instabase's software is based on technology developed at MIT's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL).  — The start-up is “tackling …
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Google Play debuts Android Excellence curated collections that showcase top apps and games  —  At WWDC this month, Apple introduced an entirely revamped App Storethat puts a much greater focus on editorial, with plans for stories about the apps, how to's, interviews, and more …
 

Daniel Funke / Poynter:
Vocativ lays off editorial staff and says in a statement it will focus exclusively on video distributed via social media and other platforms

Gabriel Sherman / New York Magazine:
Fox News has dropped the marketing slogan “Fair & Balanced”, invented by Roger Ailes in 1996, to be replaced by “Most Watched. Most Trusted.”

Michael Calderone / HuffPost:
HuffPost layoffs affecting 39 people include one winner of a Pulitzer as DC bureau is hit hard by cuts

Cyrus Farivar / Ars Technica:
Charles Thacker, one of the lead designers of the Xerox Alto, co-inventor of Ethernet, and recipient of the Turing award in 2009, dies at 74
Stephen Shankland / CNET:
Mozilla launches Firefox 54 with Electrolysis tech which uses up to four processes to run content across tabs and lays foundation for sandboxing
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Uber investors Freada and Mitch Kapor, who recently called the firm's culture “toxic”, are satisfied by plans laid out after the release of report
