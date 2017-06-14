Open Links In New Tab
June 14, 2017, 12:35 PM
Mike Isaac / New York Times:
TPG partner David Bonderman resigns from Uber board after making disparaging remark about women at Uber meeting following Holder report  —  SAN FRANCISCO — David Bonderman, an Uber board member and partner at private equity firm TPG, is resigning from the board of the ride-hailing company …
Covington & Burling:
Report on Uber recommends board oversight committee, reevaluated cultural values, reducing alcohol use at work events, prohibiting boss-employee relationships
Cyrus Farivar / Ars Technica:
Charles Thacker, one of the lead designers of the Xerox Alto, co-inventor of Ethernet, and recipient of the Turing award in 2009, dies at 74  —  Every computer we use today owes a debt to the legendary and influential machine.  —  Charles Thacker, one of the lead hardware designers on the Xerox Alto …
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Google Play debuts Android Excellence curated collections that showcase top apps and games  —  At WWDC this month, Apple introduced an entirely revamped App Storethat puts a much greater focus on editorial, with plans for stories about the apps, how to's, interviews, and more …
New York Times:
Use of US cyberweapons against ISIS, which uses the web to recruit, spread propaganda, and use encrypted communication, has been a consistent disappointment  —  WASHINGTON — America's fast-growing ranks of secret cyberwarriors have in recent years blown up nuclear centrifuges in Iran …
Stephen Shankland / CNET:
Mozilla launches Firefox 54 with Electrolysis tech which uses up to four processes to run content across tabs and lays foundation for sandboxing  —  Mozilla hopes a new phase of its Electrolysis project will bring you back to its browser by making it faster and better able to resist crashes.
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Facebook Messenger's AI assistant M now makes suggestions in Spanish to users in US and Mexico  —  Any technology that only works in English neglects 75% of the world.  That problem is especially severe for Facebook with its global userbase.  Yet most languages are being left out by the advances …
Zack Whittaker / ZDNet:
In wake of WannaCry, Microsoft fixes 3 flaws affecting unsupported OSes including Windows XP and Windows Server 2003 that it initially said it wouldn't patch  —  The company previously said it would not fix three outstanding exploits, but reversed course following the ransomware attack in May.
 

Daniel Funke / Poynter:
Vocativ lays off editorial staff and says in a statement it will focus exclusively on video distributed via social media and other platforms

Carlos Greer / Page Six:
Source: NBC needs controversies like the Alex Jones scandal to shake up Sunday night ratings; they hired Megyn Kelly to create such buzz

Kelsey Sutton / Mic:
The Intercept is conducting an internal review after the publication of an NSA doc may have led to the government contractor who leaked it being identified

