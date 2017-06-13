Open Links In New Tab
June 13, 2017, 8:15 AM
Bloomberg:
Sources: Emil Michael believes a weak board and lax legal team at Uber, plus his friendship with Travis Kalanick, led to his ouster, not scandals  —  Emil Michael is replaced by David Richter as business head  —  CEO Travis Kalanick may take leave after series of scandals
Eric Newcomer / Bloomberg:
Sources: Uber adds Nestlé executive and Alibaba board member Wan Ling Martello to its board, after Holder probe recommended more independent directors  —  Company adds Martello, a Nestle exec and Alibaba board member  —  Independent probe recommended more independent directors
Mike Isaac / New York Times:
Emil Michael, Uber's senior vice president for business and second in command at the ride-hailing company, announces his departure in email to employees  —  SAN FRANCISCO — Emil Michael, Uber's senior vice president for business and second in command at the ride-hailing company …
Andy Greenberg / Wired:
Researchers say Crash Override, which took down Ukraine's power grid, is the only known malware to have attacked physical infrastructure other than Stuxnet  —  AT MIDNIGHT, A week before last Christmas, hackers struck an electric transmission station north of the city of Kiev …
Stan Higgins / CoinDesk:
Bancor, a platform for launching blockchain tokens, raises ~$150M in largest-ever ICO  —  An initial coin offering (ICO) for a blockchain project called Bancor has set a new industry record, raising approximately $153m in ether, the native currency on the ethereum blockchain, as part of a crowdsale that concluded today.
Todd Bishop / GeekWire:
Amazon rolling out update to Alexa app that allows users of its voice-calling feature to block specific contacts  —  Amazon is rolling out an update to its Alexa app that lets users of its voice-calling feature block specific people from calling them using the company's voice-activated assistant.
Ryan Lawler / TechCrunch:
Online finance startup SoFi has applied for a new-bank charter under the name of SoFi Bank to offer FDIC-insured account and credit-card product  —  In May, SoFi CEO Michael Cagney told TechCrunch the company would be applying for a bank charter “in the next month.”
 

Suzanne Vranica / Wall Street Journal:
Source: J.P. Morgan Chase to remove all ads from NBC News over Megyn Kelly's interview with InfoWars' Alex Jones until after episode airs

Cale-Guthrie Weissman / Fast Company:
The New York Times vows to stand by the Public Theater as a corporate sponsor despite Trump-Julius Caesar controversy, citing free speech

Hollywood Reporter:
Sources: Facebook is near a deal to revive Loosely Exactly Nicole, canceled after one season on MTV, in its push to bulk up original video programming

Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Zelle, the real-time Venmo competitor backed by 30+ US banks, arrives this month embedded in apps of participating banks; standalone app coming later this year
Edward C. Baig / USA Today:
The Essential Phone will launch as a Sprint exclusive but will also be available to purchase unlocked from Essential's website
Dieter Bohn / The Verge:
iPad Pro 10.5-inch review: incredible screen and powerful processor, but it's expensive, especially with accessories like the Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil
Tom Warren / The Verge:
Microsoft announces Xbox One X gaming console, formerly known as “Project Scorpio”, which can run games natively at 4K, shipping November 7 worldwide for $499
