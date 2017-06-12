|Mike Isaac / New York Times:
|Bloomberg:
|Eric Newcomer / Bloomberg:
|Kara Swisher / Recode:
|Andy Greenberg / Wired:
|Andrew Cunningham / Ars Technica:
|Dieter Bohn / The Verge:
|Kia Kokalitcheva / Axios:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Wall Street Journal:
|Stan Higgins / CoinDesk:
|Edward C. Baig / USA Today:
|Ryan Lawler / TechCrunch:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 8:50 PM ET, June 12, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
|Salman Masood / New York Times:
|Lawrence Hurley / Reuters:
|Steven Sinofsky / Learning by Shipping:
|Charlie Warzel / BuzzFeed:
|Katie Benner / New York Times:
|Lucas Shaw / Bloomberg:
|Sapna Maheshwari / New York Times:
|Phil LeBeau / CNBC:
|Tom Warren / The Verge: