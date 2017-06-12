Open Links In New Tab
June 12, 2017, 12:25 PM
Kara Swisher / Recode:
Uber's board unanimously votes to “adopt all the recommendations of the Holder Report”, which will be announced to employees on Tuesday  —  Uber's directors met today for seven hours to discuss the findings of an external investigation into the company's toxic culture.
Mike Isaac / New York Times:
Sources: Uber board met Sunday to weigh possible leave of absence for Kalanick and proposals in Holder report, which may recommend that Emil Michael leave  —  SAN FRANCISCO — Facing accusations that Uber executives turned a blind eye to sexual harassment and other corporate misbehavior …
Andrew Cunningham / Ars Technica:
iPad Pro 10.5-inch review: great tablet camera, lower latency with Apple Pencil, and excellent battery life, but iOS 11 still three months away  —  More RAM, great screen, and better keyboard will all shine... once iOS 11 is out.  —  Nothing Apple has done in the last three years has reversed …
Dieter Bohn / The Verge:
iPad Pro 10.5-inch review: incredible screen and powerful processor, but it's expensive, especially with accessories like the Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil
Tom Warren / The Verge:
Microsoft announces Xbox One X gaming console, formerly known as “Project Scorpio”, which can run games natively at 4K, shipping November 7 worldwide for $499  —  After months of speculation, Microsoft is unveiling its “Project Scorpio” games console today, and it's officially named Xbox …
Tom Stone / Minecraft.net:
Microsoft announces cross-platform Minecraft play for Nintendo Switch, Xbox, mobile, Windows 10, and VR devices  —  Cross-platform play!  Super Duper Graphics!  In-game servers!  —  This E3 we shared our plans to introduce the Better Together Update to unify console …
Phil LeBeau / CNBC:
Jaguar Land Rover's mobility services business, InMotion, invests $25M in Lyft in partnership to develop and test autonomous vehicles  —  - InMotion will develop and test services including autonomous-drive vehicles with the ride-sharing operator.  —  Jaguar Land Rover, owned by India's Tata Motors …
Edward C. Baig / USA Today:
The Essential Phone will launch as a Sprint exclusive but will also be available to purchase unlocked from Essential's website  —  NEW YORK—The Essential phone that is the brainchild of Android co-founder Andy Rubin doesn't have a launch date beyond the vague promise of late summer.
Sapna Maheshwari / New York Times:
Instagram starts cracking down on services like Instagress that automate follows, likes, and comments  —  I posted a picture in March of the New York Times headquarters looking serene before a snowstorm to my Instagram account.  The photo attracted 11 comments, all from strangers.
Brian Steinberg / Variety:
Fox News names Ron Mitchell, previously senior producer of “The O'Reilly Factor”, as VP of story development and primetime programming, promotes five others

The Guardian:
Congressman-elect Greg Gianforte has been sentenced to 40 hours community service and a $385 fine for assaulting Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs

Christopher Williams / Telegraph:
Sources: The Guardian will soon convert to tabloid and may announce a printing deal with Trinity Mirror as soon as this week

