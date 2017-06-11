Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
June 11, 2017, 1:50 PM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

Reuters:
Source: Uber board is meeting on Sunday to vote on Holder report recommendations, will also discuss Travis Kalanick temporarily stepping away  —  Uber Technologies Inc's [UBER.UL] board will discuss Chief Executive Travis Kalanick temporarily stepping away from the embattled ride-hailing firm …
Greg Bensinger / Wall Street Journal:
Sources: Uber Chief Business Officer Emil Michael is planning to resign as soon as Monday  —  Uber Technologies Inc. executive Emil Michael, one of Chief Executive Travis Kalanick's closest confidants, is planning to resign as soon as Monday amid an ongoing investigation into the company's workplace culture …
Johnny Lin / Medium:
How scammers use deceptive security apps and abuse search ads in the App Store to trick users into expensive subscriptions  —  It's far easier than you think.  No luck or perseverance necessary.  —  At WWDC, Apple reported that they've paid out $70 billion to developers, with 30% of that ($21 billion!) in the last year.
Dan Goodin / Ars Technica:
How a hacking group used comments on Britney Spears' Instagram account to hide the location of their malware's command and control servers  —  Turla uses social media and clever programming techniques to cover its tracks.  —  A Russian-speaking hacking group that, for years …
Paul Sawers / VentureBeat:
Amazon says it has loaned over $3B to more than 20K small businesses since launching the Amazon Lending program in 2011, $1B+ in the past 12 months  —  Amazon has been ramping up its small loans business, with the company announcing today that it has loaned more than $1 billion …
Khari Johnson / VentureBeat:
Apple launches Business Chat for iMessage in developer preview; Business Chat currently works with other customer service platforms like Salesforce and Nuance  —  Apple launched Business Chat for iMessage today in developer preview, company executives said onstage today at WWDC, the company's annual developer conference.
Peter Kafka / Recode:
Apple will finally offer basic analytics for podcasts, enabling podcast creators and advertisers to get significant listener feedback for the first time  —  Basic analytics are (finally) coming to Apple's podcast app in an upcoming refresh.  It's a big deal.
Jason Snell / Six Colors:
Apple's Podcasts app to report to podcasters how many people are listening and where listeners stop or skip, and will enable downloads of full seasons
Russell Brandom / The Verge:
Apple's new third-party ad tracker blocker in Safari will further entrench the dominance of Google and Facebook in web advertising  —  The brutal logic of online advertising  —  The internet is an ad-tracking machine.  It's been true for long enough that we rarely talk about it anymore, but it bears repeating.
More: Wired and AdExchanger
Natasha Singer / New York Times:
How the philanthropic efforts of tech billionaires like Marc Benioff, Reed Hastings, and Mark Zuckerberg are influencing America's schools  —  In San Francisco's public schools, Marc Benioff, the chief executive of Salesforce, is giving middle school principals $100,000 “innovation grants” …
More: CNBC and NPR
Venessa Wong / BuzzFeed:
As Airbnb works behind the scenes to court commercial users, a look at some hosts with corporate backers and hundreds of listings on the site  —  With hundreds of listings and major corporate backers, a new breed of Airbnb host is changing the fundamentals of the service.  —  Of Airbnb's many hosts, Jan stands out.

Sponsor Posts

Microsoft:
For the love of all children who may be susceptible to SIDS  —  Data scientists at Microsoft donate powerful research tool to Seattle Children's Research Institute.
Vantiv:
Blockchain Explained: Debt Markets and P2P Lending  —  P2P Lending in the technological sense is a relatively new phenomenon offering at times high-risk, high-reward loans.
Zoho:
How to choose the best metrics to boost sales using Zoho Motivator's new dashboards  —  The most effective sales managers know that when it comes to analyzing and improving their team's performance, not all metrics are created equal.
Worldpay:
Missed the VentureBeat subscriptions webinar with Ancestry.com?  —  Join us on-demand to explore how leaders in subscription pricing marry strategy and tech seamlessly to make the global leap.
Sponsor Techmeme
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 1:50 PM ET, June 11, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Paul Bass / New Haven Independent:
Hearst buys New Haven Register and other local news outlets, reportedly for under $50M, plans to hire ten new journalists

Ramsey Tesdell / Nieman Lab:
Egyptian news site Mada Masr launches reader-funded model, with memberships ranging from $50 to $2,000/year, to maintain editorial independence, build community

Andrew E. Kramer / New York Times:
Assassin masqueraded as a reporter for Le Monde in Ukraine for more than a year before attempting murder during an “interview”

More News

Nick Summers / Engadget:
What to expect from Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo, EA, Ubisoft, and Bethesda at E3 2017

Earlier Picks

Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor