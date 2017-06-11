Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
June 11, 2017, 1:10 AM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

Dan Goodin / Ars Technica:
How a hacking group used comments on Britney Spears' Instagram account to hide the location of their malware's command and control servers  —  Turla uses social media and clever programming techniques to cover its tracks.  —  A Russian-speaking hacking group that, for years …
Khari Johnson / VentureBeat:
Apple launches Business Chat for iMessage in developer preview; Business Chat currently works with other customer service platforms like Salesforce and Nuance  —  Apple launched Business Chat for iMessage today in developer preview, company executives said onstage today at WWDC, the company's annual developer conference.
Jason Snell / Six Colors:
Apple's Podcasts app to report to podcasters how many people are listening and where listeners stop or skip, and will enable downloads of full seasons  —  Today at the Worldwide Developer Conference, Apple made some major announcements about improvements to its offerings to the podcast world.
Nathaniel Popper / New York Times:
Silk Road now has numerous successors, mostly Asia-based; AlphaBay, now the leading dark web market, has 21k+ opioid listings, 4,100 for fentanyl, related drugs  —  Anonymous online sales are surging, and people are dying.  Despite dozens of arrests, new merchants — many based in Asia — quickly pop up.
Natasha Singer / New York Times:
How the philanthropic efforts of tech billionaires like Marc Benioff, Reed Hastings, and Mark Zuckerberg are influencing America's schools  —  In San Francisco's public schools, Marc Benioff, the chief executive of Salesforce, is giving middle school principals $100,000 “innovation grants” …
More: NPR
Nick Summers / Engadget:
What to expect from Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo, EA, Ubisoft, and Bethesda at E3 2017  —  Dazzling press conferences.  Heart-stopping trailers.  A convention center packed with video games large and small.  E3 is a magical week for anyone who likes to spend their free time pushing buttons on plastic gamepads.
Peter Bright / Ars Technica:
As vendors prepare to ship Windows laptops with Qualcomm CPUs, Intel warns x86 emulation is a patent minefield  —  Intel doesn't name names, but Windows 10 on ARM is surely the target of its ire.  —  In celebrating the x86 architecture's 39th birthday yesterday—the 8086 processor first came …
Russell Brandom / The Verge:
Apple's new third-party ad tracker blocker in Safari will further entrench the dominance of Google and Facebook in web advertising  —  The brutal logic of online advertising  —  The internet is an ad-tracking machine.  It's been true for long enough that we rarely talk about it anymore, but it bears repeating.
More: Wired and AdExchanger
Benjamin Mayo / 9to5Mac:
App Store now requires developers to use official API to request app ratings, disallows custom prompts  —  The App Review guidelines were updated this week to accommodate App Store policy changes and new rules for usage of frameworks introduced in iOS 11, like MusicKit.  —  One change is the addition of section 1.1.7.
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Updated App Store guidelines classify voluntary tipping via virtual currency as an in-app purchase, making tipping subject to Apple's 30% cut

Sponsor Posts

Microsoft:
For the love of all children who may be susceptible to SIDS  —  Data scientists at Microsoft donate powerful research tool to Seattle Children's Research Institute.
Vantiv:
Blockchain Explained: Debt Markets and P2P Lending  —  P2P Lending in the technological sense is a relatively new phenomenon offering at times high-risk, high-reward loans.
Zoho:
How to choose the best metrics to boost sales using Zoho Motivator's new dashboards  —  The most effective sales managers know that when it comes to analyzing and improving their team's performance, not all metrics are created equal.
Worldpay:
Missed the VentureBeat subscriptions webinar with Ancestry.com?  —  Join us on-demand to explore how leaders in subscription pricing marry strategy and tech seamlessly to make the global leap.
Sponsor Techmeme
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 1:10 AM ET, June 11, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Maxwell Tani / Business Insider:
GMG CEO Raju Narisetti cites revenue growth and 53 new hires as evidence of Fusion merger success, but some staffers say Gawker spirit wanes as talent leaves

Brian Steinberg / Variety:
CNN drops the series Believer with Reza Aslan after Aslan, an Iranian-American religious scholar, called Trump a “piece of s**t” in a tweet after London attack

Paul Bass / New Haven Independent:
Hearst buys New Haven Register and other local news outlets, reportedly for under $50M, plans to hire ten new journalists

More News

Earlier Picks

Fred Imbert / CNBC:
Nasdaq closes down 1.8% as shares of Apple, Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet fall more than 3%
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor