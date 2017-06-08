Open Links In New Tab
June 8, 2017, 11:00 AM
Kara Swisher / Recode:
Sources: Uber exec obtained medical records of rider raped in India in '14, and was fired only after media inquiries; Kalanick, Michael doubted victim's claims  —  Sources say Eric Alexander carried around for a year confidential information about a woman who was assaulted during a ride in India in 2014.
Tripp Mickle / Wall Street Journal:
Former Apple employees on how Siri's progress was crippled by lack of ambitious goals, shifting strategies, and insufficient usage data  —  Nimble competitors developed new voice-powered products for the home while Apple remained focused on its phone  —  In a 2.5-hour keynote …
Rani Molla / Recode:
Akamai: US ranks 28th in the world in mobile internet speeds with an average of 10.7 Mbps; UK takes top spot with average of 26 Mbps  —  We have slower mobile internet than Greece.  Greece!  —  The U.S. lags behind much of the rest of the developed world in mobile internet speeds, ranking 28th.
Molly Jackman / Facebook:
Facebook to share location density, movement, safety check maps based on aggregated location data with Red Cross, UNICEF, others during disaster relief efforts  —  After a flood, fire, earthquake or other natural disaster, response organizations need accurate information, and every minute counts in saving lives.

Julia Carrie Wong / The Guardian:
Greg Gianforte apologizes to Ben Jacobs for his conduct, says he will donate $50K to CPJ; Jacobs says he has “accepted” the apology

Kevin Ponniah / BBC:
Experts believe that the current diplomatic crisis in Qatar imperils Al Jazeera, which may not be closed but whose editorial policies could change

Natasha Lomas / TechCrunch:
Sources: Verizon will cut about 15% of AOL-Yahoo staff, or as many as 2.1K jobs, after merger closes

Maureen Ryan / Variety:
Planet of the Apps review: Apple's foray into original content is “bland, tepid” and a “barely competent knock-off of Shark Tank”
