|Kara Swisher / Recode:
|Tripp Mickle / Wall Street Journal:
|Tim Hardwick / MacRumors:
|Kara Swisher / Recode:
|Dani Deahl / The Verge:
|Jonathan Shieber / TechCrunch:
|Romain Dillet / TechCrunch:
|TechCrunch:
|Erin Griffith / Fortune:
|Jordan Novet / CNBC:
|Molly Jackman / Facebook:
|Dustin Volz / Reuters:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 10:30 AM ET, June 8, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Youenn Fablet / WebKit:
|Charlie Taylor / The Irish Times:
|Tom Krazit / GeekWire:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Maureen Ryan / Variety:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Nathaniel Mott / Tom's Hardware:
|Stephen Nellis / Reuters: