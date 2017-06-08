Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
June 8, 2017, 4:30 PM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

Tim Hardwick / MacRumors:
Teardown of new 4K 21.5-inch iMac reveals removable RAM and modular CPU not soldered onto the logic board, but the components are still very difficult to access  —  iFixit has published a teardown of the new 4K 21.5-inch iMac, which reveals that - surprisingly - Apple's smallest …
Emil Protalinski / VentureBeat:
Google releases Android O Developer Preview 3 with final APIs  —  Google today launched the third Android O developer preview, available for download now at developer.android.com and via the Android Beta Program.  The preview includes an updated SDK with system images for the Nexus 5X …
Natasha Lomas / TechCrunch:
Sources: Verizon will cut about 15% of AOL-Yahoo staff, or as many as 2.1K jobs, after merger closes  —  The proportion of jobs being made redundant across AOL and Yahoo is around 15 percent globally, we have confirmed with our sources.  —  This shakes out to as many as 2,100 jobs being lost as part of the corporate merger.
Matt Weinberger / Business Insider:
Yahoo shareholders officially approve $4.48B sale to Verizon; deal will close on June 13th  —  Yahoo's shareholders have officially approved the company's sale to Verizon for $4.48 billion.  The deal is expected to close Tuesday.  —  Once the deal closes, Yahoo and AOL will merge into a combined entity called “Oath.”
James Vincent / The Verge:
Amazon ends its unlimited data storage plan for Amazon Drive, now offers up to 100GB for $11.99 a year or up to 1TB for $60  —  Time to check you don't have auto-renew turned on  —  Amazon has killed off its generous unlimited cloud storage deal for Amazon Drive.
Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
Microsoft to acquire Israel-based cybersecurity company Hexadite, sources say for $100M, to bolster its advanced threat detection services  —  Yet more activity in the world of cybersecurity.  Microsoft today confirmed that it has acquired Hexadite, an Israeli startup that uses AI to identify and protect against attacks.
Tripp Mickle / Wall Street Journal:
Former Apple employees on how Siri's progress was crippled by lack of ambitious goals, shifting strategies, and insufficient usage data  —  Nimble competitors developed new voice-powered products for the home while Apple remained focused on its phone  —  In a 2.5-hour keynote …
Rani Molla / Recode:
Akamai: US ranks 28th in the world in mobile internet speeds with an average of 10.7 Mbps; UK takes top spot with average of 26 Mbps  —  We have slower mobile internet than Greece.  Greece!  —  The U.S. lags behind much of the rest of the developed world in mobile internet speeds, ranking 28th.

Sponsor Posts

Microsoft:
For the love of all children who may be susceptible to SIDS  —  Data scientists at Microsoft donate powerful research tool to Seattle Children's Research Institute.
Vantiv:
Rethinking Card-on-File for Payments: A Developer Viewpoint  —  In payments, strategies for identifying customers are often built around channel-specific tools, technologies, and terminology.
Zoho:
How to choose the best metrics to boost sales using Zoho Motivator's new dashboards  —  The most effective sales managers know that when it comes to analyzing and improving their team's performance, not all metrics are created equal.
Worldpay:
Missed the VentureBeat subscriptions webinar with Ancestry.com?  —  Join us on-demand to explore how leaders in subscription pricing marry strategy and tech seamlessly to make the global leap.
Sponsor Techmeme
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 4:30 PM ET, June 8, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Max Greenwood / The Hill:
Al Jazeera Media Network says it is under cyberattack, following Tuesday's revelation that Russian hackers may have breached the Qatar state news agency

Katie Bo Williams / The Hill:
Comey says he authorized a “close friend” at Columbia Law School to leak the content of his Trump memo to the press to prompt a special counsel investigation

David Cohen / Adweek:
TNT will stream drama series Claws on Twitter directly after its premier on June 11, the network's first-ever streaming of a basic cable drama

More News

Earlier Picks

Kara Swisher / Recode:
Sources: Uber exec obtained medical records of rider raped in India in '14, and was fired only after media inquiries; Kalanick, Michael doubted victim's claims
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor