June 7, 2017, 2:25 PM
Kara Swisher / Recode:
Sources: Uber exec obtained medical records of a rider raped in India in '14, which were then shared among execs; after Recode inquiry, he's no longer at Uber  —  Sources say Eric Alexander carried around for a year confidential information about a woman who was assaulted during a ride in India in 2014.
Maureen Ryan / Variety:
Planet of the Apps review: Apple's foray into original content is “bland, tepid” and a “barely competent knock-off of Shark Tank”  —  These days, there's an almost endless array of reasons for TV executives to feel anxiety, and for some time, one of the most ulcer-inducing prospects …
Lisa Richwine / Reuters:
The first episode of Apple's “Planet of the Apps” reality series is now streaming for free on Apple Music; subsequent episodes coming Tuesdays for subscribers  —  Apple Inc's long-awaited move into original television series starts Tuesday, with a reality show about a universe …
Stephen Nellis / Reuters:
Apple says it's placing its proprietary machines for mending cracked iPhone screens in 400 third-party repair centers in 25 countries this year  —  Hey Siri, where can I get my cracked iPhone screen fixed?  —  Apple Inc(AAPL.O) customers will soon have more choices as the company looks …
Molly Jackman / Facebook:
Facebook to share location density, movement, safety check maps based on aggregated location data with Red Cross, UNICEF, others during disaster relief efforts  —  After a flood, fire, earthquake or other natural disaster, response organizations need accurate information, and every minute counts in saving lives.
Dustin Volz / Reuters:
Intelligence agencies, all GOP members of Senate Intelligence Committee back a bill that will make FISA Section 702, due to expire in Dec., permanent  —  The Trump administration supports making permanent a law that allows for the collection of digital communications of foreigners believed …
Eric Newcomer / Bloomberg:
Source: Uber harassment findings result in 20+ fired after 215 claims investigated; a separate Eric Holder-led probe has sent recommendations to board

Microsoft:
For the love of all children who may be susceptible to SIDS  —  Data scientists at Microsoft donate powerful research tool to Seattle Children's Research Institute.
Vantiv:
Rethinking Card-on-File for Payments: A Developer Viewpoint  —  In payments, strategies for identifying customers are often built around channel-specific tools, technologies, and terminology.
Zoho:
How to choose the best metrics to boost sales using Zoho Motivator's new dashboards  —  The most effective sales managers know that when it comes to analyzing and improving their team's performance, not all metrics are created equal.
Worldpay:
Missed the VentureBeat subscriptions webinar with Ancestry.com?  —  Join us on-demand to explore how leaders in subscription pricing marry strategy and tech seamlessly to make the global leap.
About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 2:25 PM ET, June 7, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Nick Schager / Yahoo:
Sony to provide edited versions of 24 movies purchased on iTunes, VUDU, and FandangoNow to fight third-party recuts without violence, sexuality, and profanity

Maeve McClenaghan / The Bureau of Investigative …:
UK project Who Targets Me, with 10K users, reveals the unregulated Facebook “dark ads” that are on the rise in the final days before election

Charlie Warzel / BuzzFeed:
Alt-right's Jack Posobiec and Chuck Johnson claim Breitbart is caving to the left and losing influence, cite resignation of Milo Yiannopoulos as turning point

Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Facebook announces support for closed captions on Live broadcasts, says pubs can create their own via Live API or use a third-party captioning firm

Knight First Amendment Institute:
In letter, Knight First Amendment Institute demands President unblock Twitter accounts of critics, calling @realDonaldTrump a “designated public forum”
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Amazon offers 45% discount on Prime for people on US government assistance with an EBT card
