Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
June 7, 2017, 12:35 PM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

Maureen Ryan / Variety:
Planet of the Apps review: Apple's foray into original content is “bland, tepid” and a “barely competent knock-off of Shark Tank”  —  These days, there's an almost endless array of reasons for TV executives to feel anxiety, and for some time, one of the most ulcer-inducing prospects …
Lisa Richwine / Reuters:
The first episode of Apple's “Planet of the Apps” reality series is now streaming for free on Apple Music; subsequent episodes coming Tuesdays for subscribers  —  Apple Inc's long-awaited move into original television series starts Tuesday, with a reality show about a universe …
Stephen Nellis / Reuters:
Apple says it's placing its proprietary machines for mending cracked iPhone screens in 400 third-party repair centers in 25 countries this year  —  Hey Siri, where can I get my cracked iPhone screen fixed?  —  Apple Inc(AAPL.O) customers will soon have more choices as the company looks …
Eric Newcomer / Bloomberg:
Source: Uber harassment findings result in 20+ fired after 215 claims investigated; a separate Eric Holder-led probe has sent recommendations to board  —  Uber Technologies Inc. told employees that more than 20 people have been fired after a company investigation into sexual harassment claims …
Johana Bhuiyan / Recode:
Apple marketing executive Bozoma Saint John is joining Uber as its chief brand officer
Vlad Savov / The Verge:
iOS 11's productivity-geared enhancements, from rich drag-and-drop support to the auto-hiding app dock, give iPads PC-like versatility and power
Molly Jackman / Facebook:
Facebook to share location density, movement, safety check maps based on aggregated location data with Red Cross, UNICEF, others during disaster relief efforts  —  After a flood, fire, earthquake or other natural disaster, response organizations need accurate information, and every minute counts in saving lives.
More: Mashable
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 12:35 PM ET, June 7, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Edward Snowden / Freedom of the Press Foundation:
Prosecution of a source without weighing the public harm or benefit of a journalistic leak shows the basic flaw in the Espionage Act

The Bureau of Investigative Journalism:
UK project Who Targets Me, with 10K users, reveals the unregulated Facebook “dark ads” that are on the rise in the final days before election

Matt Grubs / Santa Fe Reporter:
Journalist Aaron Cantú indicted by federal grand jury on eight felony counts including rioting while covering Inauguration Day protests in Washington DC

More News

Earlier Picks

Knight First Amendment Institute:
In letter, Knight First Amendment Institute demands President unblock Twitter accounts of critics, calling @realDonaldTrump a “designated public forum”
David Ruddock / Android Police:
OnePlus 5 will be officially announced at event on June 20; sources say leaked image of flagship smartphone is authentic
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Apple's Business Chat to bring customer service and transactions to the iMessage platform, across iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch; details to be announced June 9
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Amazon offers 45% discount on Prime for people on US government assistance with an EBT card
Brian Fung / Washington Post:
Amazon, Mozilla, Reddit, Y Combinator, Kickstarter, Etsy, Vimeo, and other internet companies are staging an online protest for net neutrality on July 12
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor