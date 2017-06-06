Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
June 6, 2017, 10:05 AM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

The Intercept:
Leaked top-secret NSA doc: Russian military intelligence sent spear-phishing emails to 100+ local election officials days before the US presidential election  —  Russian military intelligence executed a cyberattack on at least one U.S. voting software supplier and sent spear-phishing emails …
Chaim Gartenberg / The Verge:
Apple overhauls iPad multitasking with new app switcher, drag and drop, and debuts a Files app that ties into cloud services like Dropbox, Box, or Google Drive  —  Apple announced some new updates for the iPad Pro at WWDC as part of the upcoming iOS 11 update that finally build …
Apple:
Apple announces iOS 11, available to developers today, public beta later this month, release this fall
Harrison Weber / VentureBeat:
Apple announces iOS 11 with redesigned App Store and Messages app drawer, Siri synced across devices, single page control center, Airplay 2, Maps updates, more
Apple:
Apple previews workstation-class iMac Pro with Xeon CPU with up to 18 cores, Radeon Vega GPU with up to 16GB of VRAM, 5K display; starts at $4999, coming Dec.  —  Featuring up to 18-Core Processors, 22 Teraflops of GPU Performance, Fast Storage and Advanced I/O
Taylor Soper / GeekWire:
Snap acquires location analytics firm Placed, sources say for $200M+; Placed to continue operating independently  —  Snapchat parent Snap has acquired Placed, a Seattle-based startup that operates a consumer location analytics platform, GeekWire has learned.
Apple:
Apple debuts new 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models, available to order today starting at $649 and $799 respectively  —  iOS 11, Coming This Fall, Brings New Features That Make iPad Pro Even More Powerful  —  San Jose, California — Apple today introduced an all-new 10.5-inch iPad Pro …
Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
Cloud security broker Netskope raises $100M Series E led by previous investors Lightspeed and Accel  —  As enterprises continue to move more of their computing to the cloud, and across an ever-expanding range of devices from computers to phones and tablets and more, hackers continue to find ways …
Apple:
Apple unveils $349 HomePod, a Siri-enabled speaker with spatial awareness, 7 tweeter array, woofer that ties in with Music, Home apps; coming Dec. in US, AU, UK  —  Sneak Peek of Apple-Designed Home Music Speaker with Amazing Sound Quality and Intelligence  —  San Jose, California …
BBC:
Following London terror attack, tech giants reject UK Prime Minister Theresa May's claims that they provided a “safe space” for terrorist ideology  —  Technology companies have defended their handling of extremist content following the London terror attack.
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 10:05 AM ET, June 6, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

NBC News:
Source: Reality Leigh Winner is accused of leaking document published by The Intercept

Joshua Benton / Nieman Lab:
A look at key Apple updates for publishers, including HomePod, Safari's autoplay-blocking, iOS 11, Apple News-Siri sync, and more

Alexandra Alter / New York Times:
The Sewanee Review, a small 125-year-old literary quarterly, aims for a revival with a new editor, novelist Adam Ross

More News

Earlier Picks

Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor