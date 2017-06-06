Open Links In New Tab
June 6, 2017, 9:45 PM
Eric Newcomer / Bloomberg:
Source: Uber harassment findings result in 20+ fired after 215 claims investigated; a separate Eric Holder-led probe has sent recommendations to board  —  Uber Technologies Inc. told employees that more than 20 people have been fired after a company investigation into sexual harassment claims …
Johana Bhuiyan / Recode:
Apple marketing executive Bozoma Saint John is joining Uber as its chief brand officer  —  As Uber comes under fire for its internal practices, Saint John will be charged with telling the company's story better.  —  Uber is in the midst of dealing with a myriad of internal issues that have seeped into the public arena.
Ben Thompson / Stratechery:
How Apple's various announcements at WWDC stack up against its strengths and weaknesses  —  The San Jose location of WWDC, Apple's annual developer conference, felt a bit odd, but Apple sought to strike a familiar tone: the artwork on and around the San Jose MeEnery Convention Center featured …
Vlad Savov / The Verge:
iOS 11's productivity-geared enhancements, from rich drag-and-drop support to the auto-hiding app dock, give iPads PC-like versatility and power
Knight First Amendment Institute:
In letter, Knight First Amendment Institute demands President unblock Twitter accounts of critics, calling @realDonaldTrump a “designated public forum”  —  NEW YORK — In a letter sent today to President Trump, the Knight First Amendment Institute asked the President to unblock …
Brian Fung / Washington Post:
Amazon, Mozilla, Reddit, Y Combinator, Kickstarter, Etsy, Vimeo, and other internet companies are staging an online protest for net neutrality on July 12  —  Some of the Internet's biggest names are banding together for a “day of action” to oppose the Federal Communications Commission …
David Ruddock / Android Police:
OnePlus 5 will be officially announced at event on June 20; sources say leaked image of flagship smartphone is authentic  —  The image you see at the top of this post is the OnePlus 5, the next smartphone to be launched by OnePlus.  The phone, as announced today, will be fully detailed on June 20th.
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Apple's Business Chat to bring customer service and transactions to the iMessage platform, across iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch; details to be announced June 9  —  Apple is working on a way to bring businesses to the iMessage platform, in order to answer customer questions, offer customer service and even perform transactions.
 

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 9:45 PM ET, June 6, 2017.

To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

Joe Uchill / The Hill:
WikiLeaks offers a $10K bounty to get Intercept reporter fired for trying to verify leaked report without removing evidence incriminating leaker

Lucia Moses / Digiday:
MediaRadar shows Breitbart ads down nearly 90% in three months with 26 brands advertising in May down from 242 in March

Joshua Benton / Nieman Lab:
A look at key Apple updates for publishers, including HomePod, Safari's autoplay-blocking, iOS 11, Apple News-Siri sync, and more

Andrew J. Hawkins / The Verge:
Lyft teams up with NuTonomy for on-demand autonomous vehicles, will launch limited pilot in Boston within the next few months
Samuel Gibbs / The Guardian:
iOS 11 will not support 32-bit apps or devices, making iPhone 5, 5C, and iPad 4 obsolete
The Intercept:
Leaked top-secret NSA doc: Russian military intelligence sent spear-phishing emails to 100+ local election officials days before the US presidential election
