June 6, 2017, 4:45 PM
Eric Newcomer / Bloomberg:
Source: Uber harassment findings result in 20+ fired after 215 claims investigated; a separate Eric Holder-led probe has sent recommendations to board  —  Uber Technologies Inc. told employees that more than 20 people have been fired after a company investigation into sexual harassment claims …
Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
Sources: former Apple executive Bozoma Saint John has been hired by Uber  —  Last week, ahead of WWDC, there was a ripple of news when Axios discovered that Bozoma Saint John — one of the more noticeable execs at the company for being a woman of color, who led an Apple Music demo …
Brian Fung / Washington Post:
Amazon, Mozilla, Reddit, Y Combinator, Kickstarter, Etsy, Vimeo, and other internet companies are staging an online protest for net neutrality on July 12  —  Some of the Internet's biggest names are banding together for a “day of action” to oppose the Federal Communications Commission …
Bloomberg:
Pinterest raises $150M from existing investors at the same share price as two years ago, now valued at $12.3B  —  Company valuation rises to $12 billion due to increase in total number of shares.  —  Pinterest Inc. raised $150 million in venture funding from a group of existing investors …
Knight First Amendment Institute:
In letter, Knight First Amendment Institute demands President unblock Twitter accounts of critics, calling @realDonaldTrump a “designated public forum”  —  NEW YORK — In a letter sent today to President Trump, the Knight First Amendment Institute asked the President to unblock …
Andrew J. Hawkins / The Verge:
Lyft teams up with NuTonomy for on-demand autonomous vehicles, will launch limited pilot in Boston within the next few months  —  Riders in Boston will be able to hail one “in a couple months”  —  Lyft announced a new partnership today with Boston-based self-driving car startup NuTonomy to eventually put …
Jon Russell / TechCrunch:
Delivery Hero announces plan for a $500M+ IPO in Germany, discloses Q1'17 revenue of $136M, up 68% YoY  —  Delivery Hero's much-anticipated IPO is on.  Today the European food delivery company officially announced that it plans to raise as much as €450 million ($506 million) …
 

Joe Uchill / The Hill:
WikiLeaks offers a $10K bounty to get Intercept reporter fired for trying to verify leaked report without removing evidence incriminating leaker

Lucia Moses / Digiday:
MediaRadar shows Breitbart ads down nearly 90% in three months with 26 brands advertising in May down from 242 in March

Joshua Benton / Nieman Lab:
A look at key Apple updates for publishers, including HomePod, Safari's autoplay-blocking, iOS 11, Apple News-Siri sync, and more

Samuel Gibbs / The Guardian:
iOS 11 will not support 32-bit apps or devices, making iPhone 5, 5C, and iPad 4 obsolete

Taylor Soper / GeekWire:
Snap acquires location analytics firm Placed, sources say for $200M+; Placed to continue operating independently
The Intercept:
Leaked top-secret NSA doc: Russian military intelligence sent spear-phishing emails to 100+ local election officials days before the US presidential election
Apple:
Apple unveils $349 HomePod, a Siri-enabled speaker that ties in with Music and Home apps; speaker has 7 tweeter array, woofer, spatial awareness, ships in Dec.
Chance Miller / 9to5Mac:
Apple unveils macOS High Sierra with auto-play blocking and tracking protection in Safari, Photos and Mail improvements, Apple File System, launching this fall
BBC:
Following London terror attack, tech giants reject UK Prime Minister Theresa May's claims that they provided a “safe space” for terrorist ideology
