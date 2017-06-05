Open Links In New Tab
June 5, 2017, 11:20 AM
Nick Wingfield / New York Times:
Oculus founder Palmer Luckey working on a defense startup; sources: it's focused on bringing lidar to border surveillance, Thiel's Founders Fund plans to invest  —  Palmer Freeman Luckey was the kind of wunderkind Silicon Valley venerates.  When he was just 21, he made an overnight fortune selling …
Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
What to expect at WWDC 2017: next versions of Apple's OSes, spec bumps to MacBooks and MacBook Pros, updates to Siri, possible unveiling of Siri speaker, more  —  It's June again, so it's time for Apple to give the world a look at what it's been up to and what we should expect from the iPhone …
Sebastian Anthony / Ars Technica UK:
IBM unveils world's first 5nm chip, claims 40% performance boost at the same power compared to today's 10nm chips  —  Built with a new type of gate-all-around transistor, plus extreme ultraviolet lithography.  —  IBM, working with Samsung and GlobalFoundries, has unveiled the world's first 5nm silicon chip.
Klint Finley / Wired:
GitHub survey of 5,500 open source users and developers finds only 3% identify as female  —  Today's world runs on open source software.  The web, smartphones, the Amazon Echo, your car—everything high-tech depends on open source these days.  Where free, collaborative software projects …
Terry Crowley / Hacker Noon:
How Microsoft's desire to build a bigger moat led to the over-engineered, poorly executed Windows Vista release and led to Microsoft's mobile irrelevance  —  I generally have posted about things that I have been directly involved with—either code I wrote or projects I managed.
Meng Jing / South China Morning Post:
Chinese online tutor service Yuanfudao raises $120M at $1B+ valuation from Warburg Pincus and Tencent  —  Online tutor Yuanfudao's latest round of financing from Tencent and other investors, has boosted its valuation to US$1 billion  —  Tencent Holdings has joined hands with other investors …
Bloomberg:
Riot Games announces franchising of North American League of Legends Championship Series, with $10M buy-in per team  —  Price of a League of Legends team is up tenfold in 18 months  —  New ten-team structure designed to create financial stability  —  Over the last several years …
Ina Fried / Axios:
Exclusive: Apple Music executive Bozoma Saint John plans to leave the company  —  Bozoma Saint John, the Apple executive who garnered significant attention for her demo at last year's worldwide developer conference, plans to leave the company, Axios has learned.
Ron Amadeo / Ars Technica:
Q&A with Android execs about Project Treble, which will make future OS upgrades easier by separating OEM implementations from higher level software updates  —  Q&A: We talk details with Android execs Dave Burke and Stephanie Saad Cuthbertson.  —  Google I/O doesn't need skydivers …

From Mediagazer

Dave Itzkoff / New York Times:
Following calls for his firing, Bill Maher apologizes for using the n-word on his show; HBO calls the comment “completely inexcusable and tasteless”

Alex Kantrowitz / BuzzFeed:
Online financial news network Cheddar strikes deal with Fusion to air a daily two-hour show on weekdays on Fusion's TV channel starting later this month

Margaret Sullivan / Washington Post:
Government leakers and the journalists who depend on them deserve to be honored, not jailed

Catalin Cimpanu / BleepingComputer.com:
Check Point: 250M computers and 20% of corporate networks worldwide infected by Fireball adware from China's Rafotech; Fireball can push and execute any file
