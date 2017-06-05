Open Links In New Tab
Apple:
Apple announces iOS 11, available to developers today, public beta later this month, release this fall  —  Biggest Software Release Ever for iPad and New AR Experiences Among Hundreds of Updates  —  San Jose, California — Apple today previewed iOS 11, a major update to the world's …
Ina Fried / Axios:
Apple removes Facebook and Twitter integration from iOS 11  —  There are lots of new features in iOS 11, but one feature that is being pulled from the next version of the iPhone operating system is the built-in support for Facebook and Twitter, Axios has confirmed.
Chaim Gartenberg / The Verge:
Apple overhauls iPad multitasking with new app switcher, drag and drop, and debuts a Files app that ties into cloud services like Dropbox, Box, or Google Drive  —  Apple announced some new updates for the iPad Pro at WWDC as part of the upcoming iOS 11 update that finally build …
Adi Robertson / The Verge:
Apple unveils ARKit for augmented-reality apps; demos adding correctly-sized virtual objects on to a table viewed through the camera in real time
Harrison Weber / VentureBeat:
Apple announces iOS 11 with redesigned App Store and Messages app drawer, Siri synced across devices, single page control center, Airplay 2, Maps updates, more
The Intercept:
Leaked top-secret NSA doc: Russian military intelligence sent spear-phishing emails to 100+ local election officials days before the US presidential election  —  Russian military intelligence executed a cyberattack on at least one U.S. voting software supplier and sent spear-phishing emails …
Apple:
Apple previews workstation-class iMac Pro with Xeon CPU with up to 18 cores, Radeon Vega GPU with up to 16GB of VRAM, 5K display; starts at $4999, coming Dec.  —  Featuring up to 18-Core Processors, 22 Teraflops of GPU Performance, Fast Storage and Advanced I/O
Apple:
Apple updates iMac, MacBook, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air with new processors and more, all available to order online today  —  MacBook and MacBook Pro Updated With Faster Processors  —  San Jose, California — Apple today updated its iMac line with up to three times more powerful graphics …
Tim Hardwick / MacRumors:
Apple updates MacBook line with new Kaby Lake processors; 13-inch MacBook Pro with function keys now starts at $1,299
Apple:
Apple announces macOS High Sierra, available to developers today, public beta later this month, release this fall  —  Refinements Made to Popular Apps Like Photos, Safari, Mail and More  —  San Jose, California — Apple today previewed macOS High Sierra, the latest version of the world's …
Chance Miller / 9to5Mac:
Apple unveils macOS High Sierra with auto-play blocking and tracking protection in Safari, Photos and Mail improvements, Apple File System, launching this fall  —  In addition to other announcements, Apple today has unveiled the latest version of macOS in form of macOS 10.13.
Apple:
Apple unveils $349 HomePod, a Siri-enabled speaker with spatial awareness, 7 tweeter array, woofer that ties in with Music, Home apps; coming Dec. in US, AU, UK  —  Sneak Peek of Apple-Designed Home Music Speaker with Amazing Sound Quality and Intelligence  —  San Jose, California …
Apple:
Apple debuts new 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models, available to order today starting at $649 and $799 respectively  —  iOS 11, Coming This Fall, Brings New Features That Make iPad Pro Even More Powerful  —  San Jose, California — Apple today introduced an all-new 10.5-inch iPad Pro …
Harrison Weber / VentureBeat:
Apple announces new 10.5-inch iPad Pro with A10X processor, 120Hz refresh rate, narrower bezels, shipping next week starting at $649 for 64GB model
BBC:
Following London terror attack, tech giants reject UK Prime Minister Theresa May's claims that they provided a “safe space” for terrorist ideology  —  Technology companies have defended their handling of extremist content following the London terror attack.
Taylor Soper / GeekWire:
Snap acquires location analytics firm Placed, sources say for $200M+; Placed to continue operating independently  —  Snapchat parent Snap has acquired Placed, a Seattle-based startup that operates a consumer location analytics platform, GeekWire has learned.
Sebastian Anthony / Ars Technica UK:
IBM unveils world's first 5nm chip, claims 40% performance boost at the same power compared to today's 10nm chips  —  IBM, working with Samsung and GlobalFoundries, has unveiled the world's first 5nm silicon chip.  Beyond the usual power, performance, and density improvement from moving …
 

