June 5, 2017, 6:10 PM
Apple:
Apple announces iOS 11, available to developers today, public beta later this month, release this fall  —  Biggest Software Release Ever for iPad and New AR Experiences Among Hundreds of Updates  —  San Jose, California — Apple today previewed iOS 11, a major update to the world's …
Adi Robertson / The Verge:
Apple unveils ARKit for augmented-reality apps; demos adding correctly-sized virtual objects on to a table viewed through the camera in real time
Chaim Gartenberg / The Verge:
Apple overhauls iPad multitasking with new app switcher, drag and drop, and debuts a Files app that ties into cloud services like Dropbox, Box, or Google Drive
Harrison Weber / VentureBeat:
Apple announces iOS 11 with redesigned App Store and Messages app drawer, Siri synced across devices, single page control center, Airplay 2, Maps updates, more
The Intercept:
Leaked top-secret NSA doc: Russian military intelligence sent spear-phishing emails to 100+ local election officials days before the US presidential election  —  Russian military intelligence executed a cyberattack on at least one U.S. voting software supplier and sent spear-phishing emails …
Apple:
Apple previews workstation-class iMac Pro with Xeon CPU with up to 18 cores, Radeon Vega GPU with up to 16GB of VRAM, 5K display; starts at $4999, coming Dec.  —  Featuring up to 18-Core Processors, 22 Teraflops of GPU Performance, Fast Storage and Advanced I/O
Tim Hardwick / MacRumors:
Apple updates MacBook line with new Kaby Lake processors; 13-inch MacBook Pro with function keys now starts at $1,299  —  Apple announced internal updates to its entire range of MacBooks today at its WWDC keynote, with all models shipping today.  —  The main upgrade announcement …
Apple:
Apple previews HomePod, its Siri-enabled speaker to compete with Google Home and Amazon's Echo, emphasizes privacy focus  —  Sneak Peek of Apple-Designed Home Music Speaker with Amazing Sound Quality and Intelligence  —  San Jose, California — Apple today announced HomePod …
Chaim Gartenberg / The Verge:
Apple unveils $349 HomePod speaker with A8 chip, 7 tweeters, 6 microphones for Siri requests, available starting in December, initially in Australia, UK, US  —  Apple has officially announced the HomePod speaker today, which the company claims will reinvent music in homes like the iPod did for music on the go.
Apple:
Apple announces macOS High Sierra, available to developers today, public beta later this month, release this fall  —  Refinements Made to Popular Apps Like Photos, Safari, Mail and More  —  San Jose, California — Apple today previewed macOS High Sierra, the latest version of the world's …
Apple:
Apple debuts new 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models, available to order today starting at $649 and $799 respectively  —  iOS 11, Coming This Fall, Brings New Features That Make iPad Pro Even More Powerful  —  San Jose, California — Apple today introduced an all-new 10.5-inch iPad Pro …
BBC:
Following London terror attack, tech giants reject UK Prime Minister Theresa May's claims that they provided a “safe space” for terrorist ideology  —  Technology companies have defended their handling of extremist content following the London terror attack.
Sebastian Anthony / Ars Technica UK:
IBM unveils world's first 5nm chip, claims 40% performance boost at the same power compared to today's 10nm chips  —  IBM, working with Samsung and GlobalFoundries, has unveiled the world's first 5nm silicon chip.  Beyond the usual power, performance, and density improvement from moving …
Tom Warren / The Verge:
Microsoft leak reveals Windows 10 Pro for Advanced PCs, a workstation edition supporting the new ReFS file system, large data transfers, and expanded hardware  —  It's been more than 20 years since Microsoft used the Workstation branding in its Windows 4.0 Workstation edition, but it appears the company is ready to bring it back.
 

U.S. Department of Justice:
DOJ charges federal government contractor Reality Leigh Winner with removing classified material from government facility and mailing it to a news outlet

Oliver Darcy / CNNMoney:
Writer Katie McHugh out at Breitbart after inflammatory tweets following London attack

Rick Edmonds / Poynter:
Lenfest Institute to distribute $1M in grants to support local news innovation this year, focusing on ideas for major metro areas

Zac Hall / 9to5Mac:
Apple debuts watchOS 4 with Siri Watch face that proactively displays most important information, revamped Workouts app with gym equipment integration, more

Bloomberg:
Riot Games announces franchising of North American League of Legends Championship Series, with $10M buy-in per team
Nick Wingfield / New York Times:
Oculus founder Palmer Luckey working on a defense startup; sources: it's focused on bringing lidar to border surveillance, Thiel's Founders Fund plans to invest
