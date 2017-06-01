Open Links In New Tab
June 1, 2017, 3:30 PM
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Microsoft redesigns Skype, adding Stories-like feature called Highlights and expanded set of bot and chat add-ins, available on Android today, iOS in a month  —  Microsoft today is launching a completely revamped version of its Skype application, with a new set of features that draw obvious inspiration …
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Plex launches Live TV and DVR for all Plex Pass subscribers, supports all free-to-air broadcast channels  —  Plex is doubling down on its support for capturing over-the-air signals from digital antennas this morning, with the announcement that it will now not only let users record TV programs, it will also allow them to watch live TV.
Andrew Higgins / New York Times:
In a departure from previous denials, Putin says “patriotically minded” private Russian hackers could have been involved in US election cyberattacks  —  MOSCOW — Shifting from his previous blanket denials, President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia said on Thursday that …
Greg Bensinger / Wall Street Journal:
Uber says Q1 revenue was $3.4B, up 18% from last quarter, loss was $708M, down from $991M; head of finance Gautam Gupta to leave July  —  Uber said its head of finance is leaving as the ride-hailing company reported continued big losses despite growing revenue, adding to an exodus …
Bloomberg:
Sources: Apple's Siri-controlled speaker enters production, will feature virtual surround sound and have no screen, could debut at WWDC and ship later this year  —  Device enters overseas production ahead of annual conference  —  Company seeks differentiation with surround sound, Apple Music
Pinboard:
Pinboard has acquired bookmarking service Delicious, will put the service into read-only mode June 15  —  Pinboard has acquired Delicious.  Here's what you need to know: If you're a Pinboard user, nothing will change.  Sad!  If you're a Delicious user, you will have to find another place to save your bookmarks.
Benjamin Mayo / 9to5Mac:
Apple says it has paid developers over $70B since the App Store launched in 2008, and that downloads are up 70% YoY  —  Ahead of its developer conference next week, Apple has announced that all-time earnings from App Store developers have topped $70 billion.
Nick Statt / The Verge:
Apple updates Swift Playgrounds education programming app with support for robots and drones, partnering with Lego, Sphero, Parrot, rolling out June 5  —  With support for LEGO, Sphero, and Parrot  —  Apple today announced that its education programming iPad app, Swift Playgrounds, will soon support robots and drones.
Jennifer A. Dlouhy / Bloomberg:
Source: Tim Cook called Trump to express support for Paris accord as Musk tweets he'll drop advisory role if US leaves; Intel, Microsoft sign ad supporting deal  —  Withdrawal risks backlash against U.S. businesses, they warn  —  Apple's Cook also pressing for U.S. to remain in climate pact

From Mediagazer

Josh Gerstein / Politico:
Trump ethics waiver allows Steve Bannon to interact with Breitbart despite prior ties to the news outlet

Joseph Bernstein / BuzzFeed:
Pro-Trump writer Cassandra Fairbanks sues Fusion senior reporter Emma Roller, alleging defamation for tweet claiming Fairbanks made a “white power hand gesture”

Debra Borchardt / Forbes:
High Times has been acquired by Los Angeles-based investment firm Oreva Capital in a deal valued at $70M

Dan Seifert / The Verge:
Motorola unveils midrange $499 Z2 Play with 5.5" 1080p display, Snapdragon 626, 3-4GB RAM, 12MP camera, 3,000mAh battery, and new Moto Mods including GamePad

Andy Greenberg / Wired:
Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht loses appeal to void 2015 conviction and life sentence for crimes including drug trafficking and money laundering
Emil Protalinski / VentureBeat:
Gmail adds new security features for businesses, including malicious link and phishing detection, using machine learning techniques claimed to be 99.9% accurate
