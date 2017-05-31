Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
May 31, 2017, 9:25 PM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

Bloomberg:
Sources: Apple's Siri-controlled speaker enters production, will feature virtual surround sound and have no screen, could debut at WWDC and ship later this year  —  Device enters overseas production ahead of annual conference  —  Company seeks differentiation with surround sound, Apple Music
Rani Molla / Recode:
Mary Meeker's 2017 internet trends report: smartphone sales and internet growth are slowing, Google and Facebook own 85% share of growth in online ads, more  —  The most anticipated slide deck of the year is here.  —  Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers partner Mary Meeker is delivering …
Jennifer A. Dlouhy / Bloomberg:
Source: Tim Cook called Trump to express support for Paris accord as Musk tweets he'll drop advisory role if US leaves; Intel, Microsoft sign ad supporting deal  —  Withdrawal risks backlash against U.S. businesses, they warn  —  Apple's Cook also pressing for U.S. to remain in climate pact
Timothy W. Martin / Wall Street Journal:
Sources: Samsung's Bixby virtual assistant won't debut in the US at least until late June, as it is struggling to comprehend English syntax and grammar  —  The English-language version of Samsung's new voice-activated virtual assistant won't likely debut in the U.S. until at least late June …
Adi Robertson / The Verge:
Oculus adds Chromecast support to the Samsung Gear VR headset, letting users stream their VR experiences to TVs, ahead of Daydream support for Chromecast  —  Oculus has added Google Chromecast support to the Samsung Gear VR headset, so users can stream virtual reality experiences to their TV using …
Colin Lecher / The Verge:
Hillary Clinton urges social media platforms to do more curating and editorial decision-making “instead of being overwhelmed by the challenge”  —  In an interview today at Code Conference, Hillary Clinton urged social media platforms to figure out new ways to slow …
Dell Cameron / Gizmodo:
Researcher finds 60K+ files from government consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton on public Amazon server, including US government passwords, security credentials  —  Sensitive files tied to a US military project were leaked by a multi-billion dollar firm once described as the world's most profitable spy operation, Gizmodo has confirmed.
Peter Han / Windows Blog:
Microsoft says Asus, HP, and Lenovo will ship “Always Connected” Windows 10 ARM PCs with Snapdragon 835 and unveils Asus and Dell Windows Mixed Reality headsets  —  This year I had the pleasure of taking the keynote stage with Nick Parker, CVP, consumer and device sales and Matt Barlow …
Emil Protalinski / VentureBeat:
Gmail adds new security features for businesses, including malicious link and phishing detection, using machine learning techniques claimed to be 99.9% accurate  —  Google today announced an update to Gmail aimed at businesses.  Three security features are rolling out to the email service …
Priya Anand / BuzzFeed:
Leaked documents show Uber burned $1M+ during some weeks in San Francisco in 2015 to subsidize UberPool as it battled Lyft  —  In late 2015, UberPool was losing its home market of San Francisco to Lyft Line.  Here's what Uber did to win it back, according to internal company documents.
Andy Greenberg / Wired:
Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht loses appeal to void 2015 conviction and life sentence for crimes including drug trafficking and money laundering  —  After more than five years, the saga of the Dread Pirate Roberts has ended, and the founder of the Silk Road has lost his last chance of escaping a lifetime in prison.

Sponsor Posts

Microsoft:
Technology helps a father find his missing boy  —  How Microsoft facial recognition tech helped solve a four-year mystery in China.
Looker:
Is our story of the 2016 election wrong?  Let's Ask the Data.  —  There were a lot of stories told about the 2016 Election.  Working Class Whites?  Hispanic voters?  Unlikable candidates?  But now the data's in.
Zoho:
File size does not exceed the limit: Zoho Mail integrates with Zoho Docs  —  Attaching files is really handy, but can be frustrating when you want to send them over in an email quickly.
Worldpay:
Missed the VentureBeat subscriptions webinar with Ancestry.com?  —  Join us on-demand to explore how leaders in subscription pricing marry strategy and tech seamlessly to make the global leap.
Sponsor Techmeme
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 9:25 PM ET, May 31, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Michael Calderone / HuffPost:
Memo: The New York Times confirms it's eliminating its public editor position, held by Elizabeth Spayd

Chris Ariens / Adweek:
CNN terminates agreement with Kathy Griffin to appear on New Year's Eve programming

A.C. Thompson / ProPublica:
The Daily Caller cuts ties with freelancer and activist Jason Kessler, who covered rally supporting Confederate monuments in Charlottesville, VA

More News

Earlier Picks

Vlad Savov / The Verge:
Nest unveils Cam IQ, a smart home camera with a 4K video sensor that uses Google's AI for facial recognition; preorder now for $299, ships end of June
Meghann Farnsworth / Recode:
Andy Rubin talks about the Essential PH-1 smartphone and Home at Code Conference
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor