Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
May 30, 2017, 1:55 PM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

Peter Bright / Ars Technica:
Intel unveils Core X-series of high-end processors, with up to 18 cores and 36 threads, available “in the coming weeks” for $242 to $2,000  —  The new X299 platform replaces X99, and scales both lower and higher.  —  AMD announced its new high-end desktop (HEDT) platform …
Thomas Ricker / The Verge:
Essential Home announced as a privacy-focused Amazon Echo competitor, to have a round “auto-display” and be less cloud dependent, reportedly coming late summer  —  ‘An entirely new type of product’  —  Essential Home is the new intelligent assistant with round “auto-display” just announced by Andy Rubin's new venture.
Dieter Bohn / The Verge:
Andy Rubin's Essential debuts phone with 5.71" edge-to-edge display, Snapdragon 835, dual camera, 3,040mAh battery, no 3.5mm jack; preorders open today for $699  —  Another stab at making phones modular  —  The Essential Phone, brought to us by the person who created Android, is finally ready for the spotlight.
Kbeneven / Check Point Blog:
Researchers find 41 Android apps from a single developer with several million downloads that fraudulently click on ads, now removed from Play Store  —  Check Point researchers discovered another widespread malware campaign on Google Play, Google's official app store.
Tom Warren / The Verge:
Samsung debuts the Notebook 9 Pro with 360-degree hinge, 13.3" and 15" versions, embedded S-Pen, USB-C, more; pricing and release date TBD  —  Samsung is bringing its S Pen technology to the company's notebook line today.  At Computex, Samsung is launching its new Notebook 9 Pro.
Sharon Silke Carty / Automotive News:
Sources shed light on how the talks about partnership between Ford and Google on autonomous car technology fell apart under former Ford CEO Mark Fields  —  At the end of 2015, it looked like Ford's then-CEO Mark Fields was going to score a big win: a partnership with Google to develop autonomous vehicles.
Tweets: @mhbergen
Bloomberg:
In printer cartridge case, US Supreme Court curbs patent-holders' power to block resale of items  —  Ruling is blow to printer companies, pharmaceutical industry  —  Patent rights end once company sells product, Roberts says  —  The U.S. Supreme Court said companies give up their patent rights …
Sayan Chakraborty / Livemint:
Indian food delivery startup Swiggy raises $80M Series E led by Naspers  —  Swiggy plans to make significant investments in technology, including automation, data sciences, machine learning and personalisation  —  Bengaluru: Online food delivery start-up Swiggy (Bundl Technologies Pvt. Ltd) …
Wall Street Journal:
NYSE seeks SEC approval to change rules regarding direct listings that will allow unicorns like Spotify to go public without raising money  —  The New York Stock Exchange is seeking to change its listing standards as it vies for Spotify AB and other hot startups that are considering an unusual tactic called a direct listing.

Sponsor Posts

Microsoft:
Meet the new Surface Pro  —  Delivers the most performance and battery life (up to 13.5 hours) in a laptop this thin and light.
VMware:
The Internet of Thieves?  Why IoT Urgently Needs to Be Secured  —  For those who are interested in the Internet of Things (IoT) and IT security, I recommend an insightful article from Fortune magazine, titled “Who to Blame for the Attack on the Internet.”
Zoho:
Open vs closed-ended questions.  Insight or convenience?  —  Plenty of business owners have learned not to rely on ‘gut feelings’ to make important business decisions.  Getting input from your audience will help …
Worldpay:
Missed the VentureBeat subscriptions webinar with Ancestry.com?  —  Join us on-demand to explore how leaders in subscription pricing marry strategy and tech seamlessly to make the global leap.
Sponsor Techmeme
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 1:55 PM ET, May 30, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Mike Allen / Axios:
White House Communications Director Mike Dubke to leave after tendering his resignation May 18, having served just three months

Lukas I. Alpert / Wall Street Journal:
Bill Simmons is moving the Ringer from Medium to Vox, and will maintain ownership but split ad revenue as site becomes part of Vox's brand portfolio

BuzzFeed:
At least 30 sites in six languages invite people to create and spread fake news stories on Facebook, generating more than 13M engagements in the past 12 months

More News

Earlier Picks

Richard Lai / Engadget:
ASUS' Tango-powered ZenFone AR, which will also support Daydream, to hit US as soon as end of June; about 50 Tango AR apps currently run stably on the device
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor