May 30, 2017, 12:00 PM
Peter Bright / Ars Technica:
Intel unveils Core X-series of high-end processors, with up to 18 cores and 36 threads, available “in the coming weeks” for $242 to $2,000  —  The new X299 platform replaces X99, and scales both lower and higher.  —  AMD announced its new high-end desktop (HEDT) platform …
Dieter Bohn / The Verge:
Andy Rubin's Essential debuts phone with 5.71" edge-to-edge display, Snapdragon 835, dual camera, 3,040mAh battery, no 3.5mm jack; preorders open today for $699  —  Another stab at making phones modular  —  The Essential Phone, brought to us by the person who created Android, is finally ready for the spotlight.
Thomas Ricker / The Verge:
Essential Home announced as a privacy-focused Amazon Echo competitor, to have a round “auto-display” and be less cloud dependent, reportedly coming late summer  —  ‘An entirely new type of product’  —  Essential Home is the new intelligent assistant with round “auto-display” just announced by Andy Rubin's new venture.
Richard Lai / Engadget:
ASUS' Tango-powered ZenFone AR, which will also support Daydream, to hit US as soon as end of June; about 50 Tango AR apps currently run stably on the device  —  We already knew from Google I/O that ASUS' ZenFone AR, the second-ever Tango phone (and the first to also support Daydream) …
Sam Byford / The Verge:
ASUS debuts the 13.3-inch Zenbook Flip S convertible, with 4K display and 11.5 hours of battery life starting at $1,099, the Zenbook Pro, and Zenbook 3 Deluxe
Daniel Oberhaus / Motherboard:
Study: after switching exclusively to HTTPS, Wikipedia saw fewer instances of government censorship  —  Harvard researchers found fewer instances of Wikipedia censorship after the site started encrypting all of its traffic.  —  “Knowledge is power,” as the old saying goes …
More: cyber.harvard.edu
Wall Street Journal:
NYSE seeks SEC approval to change rules regarding direct listings that will allow unicorns like Spotify to go public without raising money  —  The New York Stock Exchange is seeking to change its listing standards as it vies for Spotify AB and other hot startups that are considering an unusual tactic called a direct listing.
Sayan Chakraborty / Livemint:
Indian food delivery startup Swiggy raises $80M Series E led by Naspers  —  Swiggy plans to make significant investments in technology, including automation, data sciences, machine learning and personalisation  —  Bengaluru: Online food delivery start-up Swiggy (Bundl Technologies Pvt. Ltd) …
Jon Fingas / Engadget:
Sony announces its 13.3" E Ink tablet, with 1,650x2,200 resolution and NFC unlocking, will be available in the US in June for $700  —  Did you see Sony's second-generation Digital Paper and realize you found your dream e-reader?  If so, you'll get to do something about it very soon.
More: Neowin
Vlad Savov / The Verge:
ARM announces next-generation CPUs and GPUs focused on efficient machine learning; ARM Cortex-A75 is new flagship mobile chip, now with 22% better performance  —  ML plus AI, AR, and VR — ARM is taking on the full set of trendy initialisms  —  On the eve of Computex …

