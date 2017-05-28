Open Links In New Tab
May 28, 2017, 9:45 AM
Chris Johnston / The Guardian:
British Airways cancelled all flights from London Heathrow and Gatwick on Saturday due to a major IT failure  —  IT outage leaves travellers unable to check in online, with some passengers stranded on a plane on the tarmac at Heathrow  —  British Airways has cancelled all flights from Heathrow …
Kara Swisher / Recode:
Uber says that Travis Kalanick's mother has died in a boating accident; his father is in serious condition  —  Travis Kalanick's father Donald was seriously injured.  —  Bonnie Kalanick, the mother of Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, has died in a boating accident, a company spokesperson said.
Mark Gurman / Bloomberg:
Source: Apple is working on Apple Neural Engine, a dedicated chip to power AI on devices  —  Move would follow similar announcements from Qualcomm, Google  —  Offloading tasks to dedicated chip may improve iPhone battery  —  Apple Inc. got an early start in artificial intelligence software …
Bruce Schneier / The Atlantic:
Educated guesses on who the Shadow Brokers are and how they acquired their NSA exploits  —  In 2013, a mysterious group of hackers that calls itself the Shadow Brokers stole a few disks full of National Security Agency secrets.  Since last summer, they've been dumping these secrets on the internet.
Sam Levin / The Guardian:
Google says it is too expensive and time-consuming to compile and hand over salary records to the US government in the gender pay case  —  Officials said it was too financially burdensome and logistically challenging to hand over salary records that the government requested in discrimination case
Rachel Becker / The Verge:
As rumors about Apple's glucose tracker intensify, a look at scientific and technological challenges to non-invasive blood sugar monitoring  —  ‘Everybody thinks they have a way to do it, and everybody, so far, has failed’  —  Illustrations by James Bareham and Rosy Warren
Selina Wang / Bloomberg:
How apps like De Dao, fewer entertainment options, and widespread adoption of mobile payments are fueling a paid content boom in China  —  For years, China was known mostly for copying U.S. innovations.  Now, the copy-catting is flowing the other way.  —  Back in early 2016 …
Karl Bode / Techdirt:
Chetan Sharma: after 17 straight years of QoQ growth, cellular data revenues dropped in Q1 2017  —  We've noted for some time how T-Mobile's crazy idea to be nice to consumers (well, if you exclude their attacks on the EFF and net neutrality) has been a great thing for American consumers.
Reuters:
Sources: Delivery Hero plans to announce by mid-June a Frankfurt IPO at a valuation of about $4.5B  —  Online food takeaway firm Delivery Hero is set to float before the summer break in a deal valuing one of Europe's biggest start-ups at up to 4 billion euros ($4.5 billion), people close to the matter said on Tuesday.

Ben Lang / Road to VR:
HTC releases Link mobile VR headset in Japan that pairs with U11 phone; new headset is not part of Vive brand
