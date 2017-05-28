Open Links In New Tab
May 28, 2017, 1:00 AM
Mark Gurman / Bloomberg:
Source: Apple is working on Apple Neural Engine, a dedicated chip to power AI on devices  —  Move would follow similar announcements from Qualcomm, Google  —  Offloading tasks to dedicated chip may improve iPhone battery  —  Apple Inc. got an early start in artificial intelligence software …
Kara Swisher / Recode:
Uber says that Travis Kalanick's mother has died in a boating accident; his father is in serious condition  —  Travis Kalanick's father Donald was seriously injured.  —  Bonnie Kalanick, the mother of Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, has died in a boating accident, a company spokesperson said.
Chris Johnston / The Guardian:
British Airways has cancelled all flights from London Heathrow and Gatwick on Saturday due to a major IT failure  —  IT outage leaves travellers unable to check in online, with some passengers stranded on a plane on the tarmac at Heathrow  —  British Airways has cancelled all flights …
Sam Levin / The Guardian:
Google says it is too expensive and time-consuming to compile and hand over salary records to the US government in the gender pay case  —  Officials said it was too financially burdensome and logistically challenging to hand over salary records that the government requested in discrimination case
Bruce Schneier / The Atlantic:
Educated guesses on who the Shadow Brokers are and how they acquired their NSA exploits  —  In 2013, a mysterious group of hackers that calls itself the Shadow Brokers stole a few disks full of National Security Agency secrets.  Since last summer, they've been dumping these secrets on the internet.
Rachel Becker / The Verge:
As rumors about Apple's glucose tracker intensify, a look at scientific and technological challenges to non-invasive blood sugar monitoring  —  ‘Everybody thinks they have a way to do it, and everybody, so far, has failed’  —  Illustrations by James Bareham and Rosy Warren
New York Times:
China is investing heavily in AI and is preparing for a concerted nationwide push, while Trump proposes budget cuts that would impact AI research  —  HONG KONG — Sören Schwertfeger finished his postdoctorate research on autonomous robots in Germany, and seemed set to go to Europe or the United States …

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 1:00 AM ET, May 28, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Hamilton Nolan / Fusion:
The real threat to journalism is concentration of media in the hands of rich owners with ulterior motives

Laura Hazard Owen / Nieman Lab:
The four key elements of a successful fake news story: emotional appeal, veneer of authority, effective insertion point, and an amplification network

Tina Nguyen / Vanity Fair:
Breitbart ranked #281 in May according to Alexa, down from #45 in January, while ComScore says the site had 10.7M uniques in April, down from 23M in November

Ben Lang / Road to VR:
HTC releases Link mobile VR headset in Japan that pairs with U11 phone; new headset is not part of Vive brand

Biz Carson / Business Insider:
San Francisco-based food delivery startup Sprig, which raised over $56M, says it is shutting down
