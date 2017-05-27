Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
May 27, 2017, 11:30 AM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

Mark Gurman / Bloomberg:
Source: Apple is working on Apple Neural Engine, a dedicated chip to power AI on devices  —  Move would follow similar announcements from Qualcomm, Google  —  Offloading tasks to dedicated chip may improve iPhone battery  —  Apple Inc. got an early start in artificial intelligence software …
Ryan Mac / BuzzFeed:
Sources: Snap acquires LA-based drone maker Ctrl Me Robotics for under $1M  —  Snap has acquired Ctrl Me Robotics, a small drone manufacturer based in Los Angeles that should give the company added muscle in its push into hardware.  —  Snap's interest in drone manufacturers has been rumored for months …
Biz Carson / Business Insider:
San Francisco-based food delivery startup Sprig, which raised over $56M, says it is shutting down  —  The San Francisco food-delivery startup Sprig will be shutting down Friday, Business Insider has learned.  —  The company had raised over $56 million from Silicon Valley's top investors for its new spin on food delivery.
Marc Schneider / Billboard:
Tidal confirms the departure of CEO Jeff Toig; source says he exited in March  —  A replacement for Toig, who was the company's third CEO since its launch, will be announced soon.  —  Jay Z's music streaming service Tidal has confirmed the departure of Jeff Toig, its third chief executive in two years.
Ben Lang / Road to VR:
HTC releases Link mobile VR headset in Japan that pairs with U11 phone; new headset is not part of Vive brand  —  In a curious move, HTC has revealed a new mobile VR headset called Link that is not part of the company's Vive brand.  The move comes just a week after the company announced …
Sam Levin / The Guardian:
Google says it is too expensive and time-consuming to compile and hand over salary records to the US government in the gender pay case  —  Officials said it was too financially burdensome and logistically challenging to hand over salary records that the government requested in discrimination case
Chris Johnston / The Guardian:
British Airways has cancelled all flights from London Heathrow and Gatwick before 6pm BST on Saturday due to a major IT failure  —  IT outage leaves travellers unable to check in online, with some passengers stranded on a plane on the tarmac at Heathrow  —  British Airways has cancelled …
David McCabe / Axios:
As Section 702 of FISA comes up for renewal, 30+ tech companies including Google, Snap, Uber, Facebook, Microsoft, and Amazon push for surveillance reform  —  Major tech companies including Facebook, Google and Snap are asking for reforms to a key government surveillance program, according to a letter obtained by Axios.

Sponsor Posts

Microsoft:
Meet the new Surface Pro  —  Delivers the most performance and battery life (up to 13.5 hours) in a laptop this thin and light.
VMware:
The Challenges and Rewards of Modernizing Data Centers  —  It's accepted wisdom that the ability to bring new applications and services to market quickly is key to success in today's fast-moving marketplaces.
Zoho:
15 Untapped sources to drive quality traffic to your website  —  Most marketers have two goals in common: to attract more traffic and convert more leads.  More traffic translates to more visibility and profitability.
Worldpay:
Missed the VentureBeat subscriptions webinar with Ancestry.com?  —  Join us on-demand to explore how leaders in subscription pricing marry strategy and tech seamlessly to make the global leap.
Sponsor Techmeme
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 11:30 AM ET, May 27, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Shelley Hepworth / Columbia Journalism Review:
CJR begins publicly logging incidents when norms that protect press freedom in the US have been pushed

Josh Russell / Courthouse News Service:
Owners of Russian bank Alfa Group sue BuzzFeed for defamation for publishing Trump dossier; BuzzFeed calls suit a “shameless attempt to bully and intimidate”

Robert Levine / Billboard:
Spotify settles class action suit filed by a group of songwriters over mechanical rights, to set up $43.4M fund as compensation for unpaid royalties

More News

Earlier Picks

Matt Brian / Engadget:
Raspberry Pi Foundation merges with Dublin-based CoderDojo Foundation, which has over 1,250 coding clubs in 69 countries
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor