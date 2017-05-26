Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
May 26, 2017, 12:00 PM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

Matt Brian / Engadget:
Raspberry Pi Foundation merges with Dublin-based CoderDojo Foundation, which has over 1,250 coding clubs in 69 countries  —  Raspberry Pi's credit card-sized computers have helped kickstart a coding revolution.  Thanks to their low cost, major companies like Google and VMWare …
Chris Davies / SlashGear:
T-Mobile's Digits, which lets users make/take calls with same phone number on all their devices, launches on May 31 for free, with a second line costing $10/mo.  —  T-Mobile's DIGITS, which allows subscribers to mix & match with multiple numbers across multiple devices, is rolling it to all its customers from May 31.
Biz Carson / Business Insider:
Lyft officially launches a dedicated app for its drivers, allows drivers to schedule pickups in advance, offers extra bonuses for pickups in high-demand areas  —  Uber and Lyft drivers are often at the whims of the app that dictates what rides are coming in.
More: Lyft BlogThanks:@stevetweedie
Kristen Mosbrucker / San Antonio Business Journal:
Rackspace to acquire enterprise resource management firm TriCore; TriCore CEO Mark Clayman to join Rackspace as part of the deal  —  Local cloud hosting provider Rackspace Hosting Inc. is under contract to acquire TriCore Solutions, an East Coast information technology services company, in June, the acquiring company confirmed.
Ryan Lawler / TechCrunch:
Dan Macklin, co-founder of SoFi, to step down June 6, leaving Mike Cagney as the only remaining co-founder at the company  —  Another one of the co-founders of online lending startup SoFi is leaving the company, the company has confirmed to TechCrunch.  Dan Macklin, who served as VP …
Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
Lyft begins offering luxury cars, labelled Lyft Lux and Lyft Lux SUV, in Chicago, LA, NYC, SF, and San Jose with plans to add 15+ more  —  Lyft is getting into the higher-end ride hailing game with Lyft Lux and Lyft Lux SUV.  These are black car offerings similar to the service …

Sponsor Posts

Microsoft:
Meet the new Surface Pro  —  Delivers the most performance and battery life (up to 13.5 hours) in a laptop this thin and light.
VMware:
Securing the Digital Workspace: A New Perspective  —  As the digital workspace becomes more mainstream, the traditional model of IT security no longer serves businesses well.  Today's IT reality …
Zoho:
15 Untapped sources to drive quality traffic to your website  —  Most marketers have two goals in common: to attract more traffic and convert more leads.  More traffic translates to more visibility and profitability.
Worldpay:
Missed the VentureBeat subscriptions webinar with Ancestry.com?  —  Join us on-demand to explore how leaders in subscription pricing marry strategy and tech seamlessly to make the global leap.
Sponsor Techmeme
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 12:00 PM ET, May 26, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Shelley Hepworth / Columbia Journalism Review:
CJR begins publicly logging incidents when norms that protect press freedom in the US have been pushed

AJ Vicens / Mother Jones:
Citizen Lab report details how emails phished from journalist critical of Russia were falsified, then leaked for disinformation campaign; 200+ others targeted

Jon Brodkin / Ars Technica:
14 people who say their names were used as part of 450K anti-net neutrality comments without permission ask FCC for public disclosure, removal of fake comments

More News

Marty Swant / Adweek:
Kik announces Kin, its own cryptocurrency built on top of the Ethereum network, which will be used as the app's primary transaction currency

Earlier Picks

Federico Viticci / MacStories:
Readdle brings cross-app drag and drop to Spark, Documents, PDF Reader/Expert, and Scanner Pro for iPads supporting Split View
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor