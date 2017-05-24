Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
May 24, 2017, 1:35 PM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

Ian King / Bloomberg:
Sources: SoftBank has taken a $4B stake in Nvidia, representing an equity holding of 4.9%, which is just under the amount requiring a regulatory disclosure  —  Stake represents 4.9 percent of total outstanding shares  —  Holding seen moving into SoftBank's $93 Billion Vision Fund
Brian Barrett / Wired:
Intel to offer Thunderbolt 3 protocol specification to chipmakers royalty free next year and integrate Thunderbolt into its CPUs  —  Nearly two years ago, Intel gave a major boost to Thunderbolt, its zippy hardware interface, by embracing USB-C, the do-it-all port that will eventually eat the world.
Benjamin Mayo / 9to5Mac:
Apple launches free Swift app development curriculum on iBooks, which will be taught by six community colleges this fall as well as “select” high schools  —  Apple has today announced that is launching a new app development curriculum designed to teach students how to start using Swift …
Andrew Webster / The Verge:
Microsoft says its Xbox Game Pass streaming service will launch on June 1 for $9.99/month, offering 100+ Xbox One and Xbox 360 games  —  Today Microsoft revealed that its new Xbox One game subscription service will be available on June 1st.  Called Game Pass, the service was first announced …
Michael del Castillo / CoinDesk:
Blockstack releases developer edition of blockchain-powered browser, plans to introduce tokens later this year  —  Blockchain startup Blockstack has released a decentralized browser aimed at making apps more easily accessible.  —  In a way, the release is a kind of Netscape for the decentralized internet …
Paul Sawers / VentureBeat:
Samsung's new Gear 360 camera goes on sale in the US on May 25 for $229, available in-store and online  —  Samsung has finally confirmed pricing and U.S. availability for its refreshed Gear 360 camera.  —  The second generation device will go on sale on May 25 in-store and online through Samsung …

Sponsor Posts

Microsoft:
Empowering a more accessible and inclusive world  —  How Microsoft is enabling more people in schools, workplaces, cities and beyond, and what we're doing to achieve further gains.
VMware:
Dissecting Cloud Architectures: Getting the Best of All Worlds  —  I frequently speak with architects, CTOs, and CIOs about the challenges of determining where, how, and when to leverage public cloud resources.
Zoho:
Supreme Court Ruling Bolsters Zoho's Stand Against Patent Trolls  —  Yesterday, the Supreme Court dealt a major blow to patent trolls all across the U.S. For decades, technology companies have been an easy target for frivolous patent suits.
Worldpay:
Missed the VentureBeat subscriptions webinar with Ancestry.com?  —  Join us on-demand to explore how leaders in subscription pricing marry strategy and tech seamlessly to make the global leap.
Sponsor Techmeme
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 1:35 PM ET, May 24, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Fox News:
Fox News retracts story about the murder investigation of Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich

Freddy Mayhew / Press Gazette:
The Manchester Evening News raised £1M+ in crowdsourced donations from 30K+ people, for the families of those killed or injured in the city's terror attack

John Koblin / New York Times:
HBO has shelved Jon Stewart's shortform animation series, blaming technical issues; the company says it is still pursuing other projects with Stewart

More News

Earlier Picks

Michael del Castillo / CoinDesk:
Global distributed ledger consortium R3 raises $107M to develop blockchain-like tech for banks from 40+ investors including Intel, HSBC, BoA Merrill Lynch
Paul Mozur / New York Times:
Google's AlphaGo beats world's top Go player, China's Ke Jie; China reportedly blocked livestreams of the match, despite enormous interest within the country
John Mannes / TechCrunch:
Google Attribution, a free tool for examining marketing strategies and customer purchases, goes live in beta
Eduard Kovacs / SecurityWeek:
Chaos Computer Club hackers say they have defeated Samsung Galaxy S8's iris recognition system using a photo of victim's iris
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor