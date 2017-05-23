Open Links In New Tab
May 23, 2017, 11:05 AM
Tom Warren / The Verge:
Microsoft unveils new Surface Pro with 13.5 hour battery life, Kaby Lake, optional 4G LTE; preorders open today starting at $799, ships June 15 in 26 countries  —  Available on June 15th starting at $799  —  Microsoft is launching a new Surface Pro today, and it's dropping its numbering scheme as a result.
Kurt Wagner / Recode:
Instagram launches location- and hashtag-themed Stories, like Snapchat, except with software algorithms instead of human curators  —  Instagram will now compile Stories around hashtags and locations.  —  Instagram is adding another new Snapchat feature — and another new place where it can (eventually) show ads to users.
Tim Hardwick / MacRumors:
Apple and Nokia settle patent dispute with Nokia receiving patent royalties from Apple; Apple will resume selling Nokia health products  —  Nokia and Apple announced today that they have settled all litigation related to their intellectual property dispute and agreed a multi-year patent license.
Symantec Connect Community:
WannaCry ransomware attacks show strong links to Lazarus, the hacking group that was linked to Sony Pictures and Bangladesh central bank hacks  —  Similarities in code and infrastructure indicate close connection to group that was linked to Sony Pictures and Bangladesh Bank attacks.
Blair Hanley Frank / VentureBeat:
Amazon confirms Java creator James Gosling will join AWS  —  Amazon Web Services has added another computer science heavyweight to its employee roster.  James Gosling, often referred to as the “Father of Java,” announced on Facebook Monday that he would be joining the cloud provider as a distinguished engineer.
More: PCWorld, GeekWire, SiliconANGLE, Inquirer, Fortune, and Tech2
Facebook: James GoslingTweets: @werner
Todd Haselton / CNBC:
Sources: LeEco planning massive layoffs in US as soon as this week, with one source saying the company will keep only 60 of its 500+ employees  —  LeEco, a Chinese company that made a big splash in the U.S. last fall, is preparing for a round of layoffs that may happen as soon as Tuesday, according to sources.
Thomas Page / CNN:
Dubai to introduce fleet of robots with face scanning-tech to its police force May 24; citizens can ask them questions, report crimes, and pay fines  —  Writer Isaac Asimov's Three Laws of Robotics are a fictional creation with real-world value:  — A robot may not injure a human being or …
Monika Bickert / The Guardian:
In response to leak of its content moderation guidelines, Facebook tries to explain “how and where we draw the line”  —  Our reviewing of difficult posts and images is complex and challenging.  We appreciate the Guardian revealing how tough it is to get the balance right
Jonathan Shieber / TechCrunch:
CDN provider Fastly, used by sites like The New York Times and Pinterest, raises $50M led by Sorenson Capital, bringing its total funding to $180M  —  Content delivery company Fastly has raised $50 million in financing to expand its footprint as a corporate supplier of speedy application, website, and web service delivery.

From Mediagazer

Laura Hazard Owen / Nieman Lab:
Scribd adds select articles from The Guardian, the NYT, and WSJ, as well as archival content from the FT; the service now has 500K+ subs paying $8.99 a month

Andrew Wallenstein / Variety:
James Corden and Conan O'Brien are getting their own shows on Snapchat

Maxwell Tani / Business Insider:
Infowars was reportedly granted temporary White House press credentials, which are easier to receive than a permanent pass

Ryan Whitwam / Android Police:
Source: Nest working on indoor security camera with 4K resolution for smart digital zoom, priced higher than current cameras at $300, expected end of May

Reuters:
In blow to patent trolls, US Supreme Court rules 8-0 that patent infringement suits can only be filed in the jurisdiction of targeted firm's incorporation
