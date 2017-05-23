Open Links In New Tab
May 23, 2017, 4:45 AM
Reuters:
In blow to patent trolls, US Supreme Court rules 8-0 that patent infringement suits can only be filed in the jurisdiction of targeted firm's incorporation  —  WASHINGTON The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday tightened rules for where patent lawsuits can be filed in a decision that may make it harder …
Tim Hardwick / MacRumors:
Apple and Nokia Settle Patent Dispute With New Licensing Agreement  —  Nokia and Apple announced today that they have settled all litigation related to their intellectual property dispute and agreed a multi-year patent license.  —  Under the collaborative agreement, Nokia said it will provide …
Nick Hopkins / The Guardian:
100+ internal training manuals and other docs show guidelines for Facebook content moderators on topics like violence, hate speech, terrorism, porn, self-harm
Thomas Page / CNN:
Dubai to introduce fleet of robots with face scanning-tech to its police force May 24; citizens can ask them questions, report crimes, and pay fines  —  Writer Isaac Asimov's Three Laws of Robotics are a fictional creation with real-world value:  — A robot may not injure a human being or …
Blair Hanley Frank / VentureBeat:
Amazon confirms Java creator James Gosling will join AWS  —  Amazon Web Services has added another computer science heavyweight to its employee roster.  James Gosling, often referred to as the “Father of Java,” announced on Facebook Monday that he would be joining the cloud provider as a distinguished engineer.
Todd Haselton / CNBC:
Sources: LeEco planning massive layoffs in US as soon as this week, with one source saying the company will keep only 60 of its 500+ employees  —  LeEco, a Chinese company that made a big splash in the U.S. last fall, is preparing for a round of layoffs that may happen as soon as Tuesday, according to sources.
Ryan Whitwam / Android Police:
Source: Nest working on indoor security camera with 4K resolution for smart digital zoom, priced higher than current cameras at $300, expected end of May  —  Google-owned Nest used to be one of the few companies selling WiFi home security cameras, but now everyone is doing it.

Maxwell Tani / Business Insider:
Infowars was reportedly granted temporary White House press credentials, which are easier to receive than a permanent pass

Joseph Otterson / Variety:
MSNBC Reaches Number One For First Time in Weekly Primetime Ratings, Fox News Drops to Third

Trevor Timm / Columbia Journalism Review:
The prospect of Joe Lieberman as FBI director does not bode well for press freedom

Bill Vlasic / New York Times:
Ford replaces Mark Fields as CEO with Jim Hackett, head of its autonomous vehicle unit
