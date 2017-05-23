Open Links In New Tab
Tom Warren / The Verge:
Microsoft unveils new Surface Pro with 13.5 hour battery life, Kaby Lake, optional 4G LTE; preorders open today starting at $799, ships June 15 in 26 countries  —  Available on June 15th starting at $799  —  Microsoft is launching a new Surface Pro today, and it's dropping its numbering scheme as a result.
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Instagram launches Story Search for hashtags and locations  —  Instagram Stories wants to be your window into what's going on around a topic or place right now, so it's adding a way to search Stories two months after Snapchat did the same.  Instagram users can now search for a location or hashtag …
Tim Hardwick / MacRumors:
Apple and Nokia settle patent dispute with Nokia receiving patent royalties from Apple; Apple will resume selling Nokia health products  —  Nokia and Apple announced today that they have settled all litigation related to their intellectual property dispute and agreed a multi-year patent license.
Eduard Kovacs / SecurityWeek:
Chaos Computer Club hackers say they have defeated Samsung Galaxy S8's iris recognition system using a fake iris  —  Hackers of the Chaos Computer Club (CCC) in Germany have managed to defeat the iris recognition system on Samsung's flagship Galaxy S8 smartphones.
Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
Google begins selling Jamboard, its Surface Hub competitor, in US for $5K plus a $600/year service fee per device  —  Working in a modern office can be pretty strange.  I go hours without speaking to my co-workers, yet I'm in constant communication with them through a chat app.
Symantec Connect Community:
WannaCry ransomware attacks show strong links to Lazarus, the hacking group that was linked to Sony Pictures and Bangladesh central bank hacks  —  Similarities in code and infrastructure indicate close connection to group that was linked to Sony Pictures and Bangladesh Bank attacks.
Greg Bensinger / Wall Street Journal:
Uber underpaid NYC drivers for past 2.5 years, is refunding them the difference plus interest, which may cost the firm upwards of $45M  —  The ride-hailing company says it is refunding the money after miscalculating its commissions  —  Uber Technologies Inc. on Tuesday said it mistakenly underpaid …

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 1:40 PM ET, May 23, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Oliver Darcy / CNNMoney:
In letter, Seth Rich's brother pleads with the executive producer of Sean Hannity's Fox News show to stop spreading theories about his murder

Andrew Wallenstein / Variety:
James Corden and Conan O'Brien are getting their own shows on Snapchat; NBC News expected to launch a daily newscast in September

Laura Hazard Owen / Nieman Lab:
Scribd adds select articles from The Guardian, the NYT, and WSJ, as well as archival content from the FT; the service now has 500K+ subs paying $8.99 a month

More News

Monika Bickert / The Guardian:
In response to leak of its content moderation guidelines, Facebook tries to explain “how and where we draw the line”

Earlier Picks

Thomas Page / CNN:
Dubai to introduce fleet of robots with face scanning-tech to its police force May 24; citizens can ask them questions, report crimes, and pay fines
Todd Haselton / CNBC:
Sources: LeEco planning massive layoffs in US as soon as this week, with one source saying the company will keep only 60 of its 500+ employees
Ryan Whitwam / Android Police:
Source: Nest working on indoor security camera with 4K resolution for smart digital zoom, priced higher than current cameras at $300, expected end of May
