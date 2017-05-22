Open Links In New Tab
May 22, 2017, 6:30 AM
Nick Hopkins / The Guardian:
100+ internal training manuals and other docs show guidelines for Facebook content moderators on topics like violence, hate speech, terrorism, porn, self-harm  —  Leaked policies guiding moderators on what content to allow are likely to fuel debate about social media giant's ethics
Business Wire:
SoftBank Vision Fund officially launches with $93B in committed capital and $100B target within 6 months  —  In Addition to the Public Investment Fund, SoftBank Group and Mubadala, Initial Investors in Global Technology Fund include Apple, Foxconn, Qualcomm and Sharp
Steve Kovach / Business Insider:
How the mission and spirit of Google's ATAP group changed, after Facebook hired its chief Regina Dugan, to become more focused on shipping market-ready products  —  Almost three years ago, one of Google's most celebrated executives took the stage at the company's big developer conference …
Natasha Lomas / TechCrunch:
Peer-to-peer payments app Verse, which is now live in 27 countries, raises $20.5M Series B led by Spark Capital, to power its push beyond Europe  —  Social payments app Verse has closed a $20.5 million Series B round of funding from its existing investors.  The round is led by Spark Capital …
TechCrunch:
As Bitcoin crosses $2,000, it also now accounts for less than half of total cryptocurrencies market cap, following growth of Ethereum and Ripple  —  May 20, 2017, 12:46 pmMay 21, 2017, 6:52 am  —  The world's most popular cryptocurrency is now worth over $2,000 per coin.

Earlier Picks

