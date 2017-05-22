Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
May 22, 2017, 1:25 PM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Dish integrates with Amazon Alexa for hands-free TV, the first TV provider to do so  —  TV provider Dish Network is today rolling out new technology that will make watching television a hands-free experience, via a new integration with Amazon Alexa.  The company says that its pay TV customers using either …
Julie Bort / Business Insider:
Inside Facebook's Telecom Infra Project, which wants to do for the telecom equipment market what Open Compute Project did for data center hardware  —  On an ordinary work day in mid-2016, a handful of Facebook engineers were sitting on the couches in a corner of the company's Menlo Park …
More: IDC
Cecilia Kang / New York Times:
Pittsburgh officials and residents have regrets 9 months after Uber began testing self-driving cars in the city, with lack of shared data among disappointments  —  PITTSBURGH — When Uber picked this former Rust Belt town as the inaugural city for its driverless car experiment, Pittsburgh played the consummate host.
More: Axios and Consumerist
Nick Hopkins / The Guardian:
100+ internal training manuals and other docs show guidelines for Facebook content moderators on topics like violence, hate speech, terrorism, porn, self-harm  —  Leaked policies guiding moderators on what content to allow are likely to fuel debate about social media giant's ethics
Nitasha Tiku / Wired:
How Facebook conducted research, commissioned by an advertiser, on minors' emotional states, which was then shared in a presentation to potential advertisers  —  Data mining is such a prosaic part of our online lives that it's hard to sustain consumer interest in it, much less outrage.
Jonathan Shieber / TechCrunch:
Affinity raises $13.5M to build out its CRM toolkit tailored for venture capitalists, investment bankers, and other investors  —  For the venture capitalists, hedge funders, investment bankers and private equity folks trawling the skyways looking for deals, there's nothing more important than a strong network.
Tweets: @jacksondahl
Natasha Lomas / TechCrunch:
Peer-to-peer payments app Verse, which is now live in 27 countries, raises $20.5M Series B led by Spark Capital to power its push beyond Europe  —  Social payments app Verse has closed a $20.5 million Series B round of funding from its existing investors.  The round is led by Spark Capital …
Steve Kovach / Business Insider:
How the mission and spirit of Google's ATAP group changed, after Facebook hired its chief Regina Dugan, to become more focused on shipping market-ready products  —  Almost three years ago, one of Google's most celebrated executives took the stage at the company's big developer conference …

Sponsor Posts

Microsoft:
Empowering a more accessible and inclusive world  —  How Microsoft is enabling more people in schools, workplaces, cities and beyond, and what we're doing to achieve further gains.
VMware:
The Internet of Thieves?  Why IoT Urgently Needs to Be Secured  —  For those who are interested in the Internet of Things (IoT) and IT security, I recommend an insightful article from Fortune magazine, titled “Who to Blame for the Attack on the Internet.”
Zoho:
15 Untapped sources to drive quality traffic to your website  —  Most marketers have two goals in common: to attract more traffic and convert more leads.  More traffic translates to more visibility and profitability.
Worldpay:
Missed the VentureBeat subscriptions webinar with Ancestry.com?  —  Join us on-demand to explore how leaders in subscription pricing marry strategy and tech seamlessly to make the global leap.
Sponsor Techmeme
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 1:25 PM ET, May 22, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Hollywood Reporter:
Ex-Today host Billy Bush breaks his silence on the Access Hollywood tape and Trump, discusses his firing from NBC, and his comeback plan for television

Ben Munson / Fierce Cable:
Viacom CEO Bob Bakish says the company is in talks with at least one MVPD about an entertainment-only channel bundle priced at $10-$20

Benjamin Mullin / Poynter:
Six months in, The New York Times is expanding The Wirecutter to babies, personal finance, and pet gear

More News

Bill Vlasic / New York Times:
Ford replaces Mark Fields as CEO with Jim Hackett, head of its autonomous vehicle unit
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor