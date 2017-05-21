|Russell Brandom / The Verge:
|Andy Greenberg / Wired:
|Dan Goodin / Ars Technica:
|Liam Tung / ZDNet:
|BBC:
|BuzzFeed:
|TechCrunch:
|Dieter Bohn / The Verge:
|Yuji Nakamura / Bloomberg:
|Shona Ghosh / Business Insider:
|Tony Romm / Recode:
|Eric Newcomer / Bloomberg:
|Ron Amadeo / Ars Technica:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 1:55 AM ET, May 21, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|David Priest / CNET:
|Reinhardt Krause / Investor's Business Daily:
|Chris Welch / The Verge:
|Bloomberg:
|April Glaser / Recode:
|Kim Hart / Axios:
|Phil Wahba / Fortune:
|Paul Sawers / VentureBeat:
|Daniel Roth / LinkedIn:
|Evan Blass / VentureBeat:
|Christina Farr / CNBC:
|Lizette Chapman / Bloomberg:
|Wall Street Journal: