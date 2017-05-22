Open Links In New Tab
May 22, 2017, 1:10 AM
Nick Hopkins / The Guardian:
100+ internal training manuals and other docs show guidelines for Facebook content moderators on topics like violence, hate speech, terrorism, porn, self-harm  —  Leaked policies guiding moderators on what content to allow are likely to fuel debate about social media giant's ethics
Business Wire:
SoftBank Vision Fund officially launches with $93B in committed capital and $100B target within 6 months  —  In Addition to the Public Investment Fund, SoftBank Group and Mubadala, Initial Investors in Global Technology Fund include Apple, Foxconn, Qualcomm and Sharp
Steve Kovach / Business Insider:
How the mission and spirit of Google's ATAP group changed, after Facebook hired its chief Regina Dugan, to become more focused on shipping market-ready products  —  Almost three years ago, one of Google's most celebrated executives took the stage at the company's big developer conference …
TechCrunch:
As Bitcoin crosses $2,000, it also now accounts for less than half of total cryptocurrencies market cap, following growth of Ethereum and Ripple  —  May 20, 2017, 12:46 pmMay 21, 2017, 6:52 am  —  The world's most popular cryptocurrency is now worth over $2,000 per coin.
Bill Vlasic / New York Times:
Sources: Ford replaces Mark Fields as CEO with Jim Hackett, head of its autonomous vehicle unit  —  DEARBORN, Mich. — In a shake-up reflecting the pressures on the American auto industry, Ford Motor is replacing its chief executive, Mark Fields, according to officials briefed on the move.
David Weigel / Washington Post:
The reemergence of the Seth Rich conspiracy theory underscores the persistence of the false news ecosystem

Politico:
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson attends a news conference with the Saudi foreign minister in Riyadh, with only foreign media invited

BBC:
ARM partners with researchers from University of Washington to develop chips for neural implants to help people with brain and spinal injuries
BuzzFeed:
UK Conservative Party election manifesto proposes stringent new regulations that would impact internet companies like Google and Facebook
Russell Brandom / The Verge:
Roughly 98% of computers affected by WannaCry ransomware were running Windows 7, according to data released by Kaspersky Lab
