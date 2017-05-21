|Nick Hopkins / The Guardian:
|Wall Street Journal:
|Business Wire:
|Bloomberg:
|David Pierce / Wired:
|TechCrunch:
|Nitasha Tiku / Wired:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Laura Shin / Forbes:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Kevin Kelleher / VentureBeat:
|Timothy B. Lee / Vox:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 11:40 PM ET, May 21, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Kunal Dua / NDTV Gadgets 360:
|Dieter Bohn / The Verge:
|Liam Tung / ZDNet:
|BBC:
|BuzzFeed:
|Tony Romm / Recode:
|Russell Brandom / The Verge:
|Kim Hart / Axios: