|Nick Hopkins / The Guardian:
|Wall Street Journal:
|Business Wire:
|David Pierce / Wired:
|TechCrunch:
|Bloomberg:
|Laura Shin / Forbes:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Timothy B. Lee / Vox:
|Kevin Kelleher / VentureBeat:
|Russell Brandom / The Verge:
|Andy Greenberg / Wired:
|Recode:
|Liam Tung / ZDNet:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 9:40 PM ET, May 21, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Kunal Dua / NDTV Gadgets 360:
|Dieter Bohn / The Verge:
|BBC:
|BuzzFeed:
|Tony Romm / Recode:
|David Priest / CNET:
|Kim Hart / Axios: