May 21, 2017, 5:15 PM
Business Wire:
SoftBank Vision Fund officially launches with $93B in committed capital and $100B target within 6 months  —  In Addition to the Public Investment Fund, SoftBank Group and Mubadala, Initial Investors in Global Technology Fund include Apple, Foxconn, Qualcomm and Sharp
Nick Hopkins / The Guardian:
100+ internal training manuals and other docs show guidelines for Facebook content moderators on topics like violence, hate speech, terrorism, porn, self-harm  —  Leaked policies guiding moderators on what content to allow are likely to fuel debate about social media giant's ethics
Timothy B. Lee / Vox:
Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and others bolster cutting-edge AI tools for third-party developers, setting up the next tech platform war  —  There wasn't any one big product announcement at Google I/O keynote on Wednesday, the annual event when thousands of programmers meet to learn about Google's software platforms.
TechCrunch:
As Bitcoin crosses $2,000, it also now accounts for less than half of total cryptocurrencies market cap, following growth of Ethereum and Ripple  —  May 20, 2017, 12:46 pmMay 21, 2017, 6:52 am  —  The world's most popular cryptocurrency is now worth over $2,000 per coin.
Russell Brandom / The Verge:
Roughly 98% of computers affected by WannaCry ransomware were running Windows 7, according to data released by Kaspersky Lab  —  Windows XP was ‘insignificant,’ researchers say  —  One week after it first hit, researchers are getting a better handle on how the WannaCry ransomware spread so quickly …
Andy Greenberg / Wired:
Hackers are using Mirai-based botnets to DDoS the domain hardcoded into WannaCry in an attempt to reduce effectiveness of the kill-switch, revive the ransomware
Liam Tung / ZDNet:
‘Safe and predictable’ Windows 10 S won't run Linux, says Microsoft  —  Microsoft wants to clear up confusion about Windows 10 S and Linux distributions available on the Windows Store.  —  Just because Linux distributions are coming to the Windows Store, it doesn't mean they will work …
Recode:
Sources: Facebook's TV-like shows, set for mid-June launch, have been delayed at least until late July  —  One challenge is figuring out where these shows will live outside of Facebook's video tab.  —  Facebook's big push into original video is taking longer than expected.
BuzzFeed:
UK Conservative Party election manifesto proposes stringent new regulations that would impact internet companies like Google and Facebook  —  The Conservative manifesto sets out a distinct vision for the future of the internet in which an anarchic world run by private companies is supplemented by substantial government intervention.
BBC:
ARM partners with researchers from University of Washington to develop chips for neural implants to help people with brain and spinal injuries  —  Chip design giant ARM has teamed up with US researchers on a project to develop chips that can be implanted in the human brain.

Christina Cauterucci / Slate:
The Skimm's patronizing tone assumes that female readers aren't interested in serious, non-snarky news coverage

David Weigel / Washington Post:
The reemergence of the Seth Rich conspiracy theory underscores the persistence of the false news ecosystem

Eric Newcomer / Bloomberg:
Uber's head of product Daniel Graf talks about the route-based pricing used in some cities, and how Uber will deal with driver discontent about pricing changes
