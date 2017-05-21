Open Links In New Tab
May 21, 2017, 12:30 AM
Russell Brandom / The Verge:
Roughly 98% of computers affected by WannaCry ransomware were running Windows 7, according to data released by Kaspersky Lab  —  Windows XP was ‘insignificant,’ researchers say  —  One week after it first hit, researchers are getting a better handle on how the WannaCry ransomware spread so quickly …
Andy Greenberg / Wired:
Hackers are using Mirai-based botnets to DDoS the domain hardcoded into WannaCry in an attempt to reduce effectiveness of the kill-switch, revive the ransomware  —  Over the past year, two digital disasters have rocked the internet.  The botnet known as Mirai knocked a swath of major sites off …
Dan Goodin / Ars Technica:
New tool decrypts WannaCry-infected computers running Windows XP, 7, and 2003, if they have not been rebooted
Liam Tung / ZDNet:
‘Safe and predictable’ Windows 10 S won't run Linux, says Microsoft  —  Microsoft wants to clear up confusion about Windows 10 S and Linux distributions available on the Windows Store.  —  Just because Linux distributions are coming to the Windows Store, it doesn't mean they will work …
BBC:
ARM partners with researchers from University of Washington to develop chips for neural implants to help people with brain and spinal injuries  —  Chip design giant ARM has teamed up with US researchers on a project to develop chips that can be implanted in the human brain.
BuzzFeed:
UK Conservative Party election manifesto proposes stringent new regulations that would impact internet companies like Google and Facebook  —  The Conservative manifesto sets out a distinct vision for the future of the internet in which an anarchic world run by private companies is supplemented by substantial government intervention.
Eric Newcomer / Bloomberg:
Uber's head of product Daniel Graf talks about the route-based pricing used in some cities, and how Uber will deal with driver discontent about pricing changes  —  The ride-hailing giant is using data science to engineer a more sustainable business model, but it's cutting drivers out from some gains.
Kim Hart / Axios:
Uber threatens to fire Anthony Levandowski if he does not cooperate with a court's order to return any files he has back to Waymo  —  Uber has asked Anthony Levandowski, the executive at the center of a major lawsuit with Waymo, to cooperate with a court's order to return any files he has back to Waymo …
Chris Welch / The Verge:
Twitter warns Vine users that email addresses and phone numbers were exposed for less than 24 hours  —  Apparently getting shut down wasn't bad enough  —  Vine as we once knew it has already been shut down, but unfortunately that doesn't mean the information you provided to the Twitter-owned company is secure.
Shona Ghosh / Business Insider:
Just Eat's planned £200M acquisition of takeaway delivery rival Hungryhouse will be investigated by the UK's competition authority  —  Just Eat's planned purchase of its takeaway delivery rival Hungryhouse will be investigated by the UK's competition authority, because of worries …

From Mediagazer

Gabriel Sherman / New York Magazine:
New York Magazine's Gabriel Sherman reflects on six years of reporting on Roger Ailes, who once hired private investigator to track the reporter

New York Times:
Swedish prosecutors announce they have dropped investigation into allegations of rape against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange

Brian Steinberg / Variety:
Fox News says it has fired Bob Beckel, co-host of its primetime program “The Five”, for an insensitive remark to an African-American employee

David Priest / CNET:
Esports company ESL says it will bring 5.5K+ hours of live streaming to Facebook, 1.5K of which will be exclusive, starting June

Evan Blass / VentureBeat:
Images leak of Microsoft's refreshed Surface Pro ahead of May 23 event in Shanghai
Christina Farr / CNBC:
Source: Tim Cook was spotted at the Apple campus test-driving a prototype glucose-tracker connected to his Apple Watch
