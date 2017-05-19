Open Links In New Tab
May 19, 2017, 11:25 AM
Jon Russell / TechCrunch:
Telegram 4.0 update brings support for chatbot payments, video messages, and Telescope, a video hosting platform  —  Messaging app Telegram has dropped a major update today that sees its service gain support for chatbot payments.  It has also added short video messages and new design options for its Instant View reading mode.
Sean O'Kane / The Verge:
Uber officially launches Uber Freight, an on-demand service that pairs truck drivers with firms that need cargo shipped across US; driver signups now open  —  Available on iOS and Android  —  After getting a peek from Travis Kalanick earlier this month, Uber today officially launched Uber Freight …
Jordan Kahn / 9to5Google:
Google announces Payment API for faster checkouts in apps, targeted Android Pay loyalty offers, and sending/receiving money via Assistant in coming months  —  As part of its Google I/O announcements this week, Google announced its latest new payments features today, including new targeted offers coming …
David McCabe / Axios:
FCC votes to begin rolling back Obama-era rules governing net neutrality for ISPs  —  The long-anticipated rollback of net neutrality rules has officially begun.  The FCC voted along party lines on Thursday to formally consider Chairman Ajit Pai's plan to scrap the legal foundation for the rules …
Paul Sawers / VentureBeat:
Restaurant search and food delivery service Zomato hacked, says 17M email addresses and hashed passwords were stolen  —  Restaurant search service Zomato is the latest in a long line of companies to be hacked.  The company has revealed that millions of its customer accounts were accessed …
Wall Street Journal:
Sources: Apple told WeChat and other Chinese social apps to disable “tip” functions, says tips are in-app purchases, entitling Apple to a 30% cut  —  Apple's challenges have multiplied in the all-important China market over the past year or so and its effort to wring more revenue …
Kyle Orland / Ars Technica:
Google expands Daydream VR to a new platform for untethered, standalone VR headsets with positional tracking; first products coming this year from Lenovo, HTC  —  Also: New “visual position system” is an AR Google Maps for indoors.  —  At Google I/O today, the company announced …
Lizette Chapman / Bloomberg:
Data shows equity crowdfunding under Title III of the JOBS Act has failed to take off, with only $38M being invested across 142 startups since May 2016  —  Equity crowdfunding generated $38 million for 142 startups  —  High costs and low fundraising cap to blame, analysts say
Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
Google says there are 2B pages and 900K domains using AMP; pages now load twice as fast  —  As Google looks for ways to keep people using its own mobile search to discover content — in competition with apps and other services like Facebook's Instant Articles — the company is announcing some updates to AMP …

From Mediagazer

New York Times:
Swedish prosecutors announce they have dropped investigation into allegations of rape against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange

Reuters:
Sexual harassment suits against Ailes could face a major hurdle with his death, due to a 19th-century New York state law known as “dead man's statute”

James B. Stewart / New York Times:
The Washington Post is now earning in excess of $100M in digital ad revenue and added hundreds of thousands of digital subscribers in Q1

Shrutika Verma / Livemint:
Indian digital payments firm Paytm raises $1.4B from SoftBank, to launch the Paytm Payments Bank and other financial services products
