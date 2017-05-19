Open Links In New Tab
Jon Russell / TechCrunch:
Telegram 4.0 update brings support for chatbot payments, video messages, and Telescope, a video hosting platform  —  Messaging app Telegram has dropped a major update today that sees its service gain support for chatbot payments.  It has also added short video messages and new design options for its Instant View reading mode.
Jordan Kahn / 9to5Google:
Google announces Payment API for faster checkouts in apps, targeted Android Pay loyalty offers, and sending/receiving money via Assistant in coming months  —  As part of its Google I/O announcements this week, Google announced its latest new payments features today, including new targeted offers coming …
Sean O'Kane / The Verge:
Uber officially launches Uber Freight, an on-demand service that pairs truck drivers with firms that need cargo shipped across US, driver signups now open  —  Available on iOS and Android  —  After getting a peek from Travis Kalanick earlier this month, Uber today officially launched Uber Freight …
David McCabe / Axios:
FCC votes to begin rolling back Obama-era rules governing net neutrality for ISPs  —  The long-anticipated rollback of net neutrality rules has officially begun.  The FCC voted along party lines on Thursday to formally consider Chairman Ajit Pai's plan to scrap the legal foundation for the rules …
Steven Levy / Backchannel:
Google VP Clay Bavor and Tango engineering director Johnny Lee talk about firm's approach to immersive computing, including AR and VR, standalone VR headset
Brian Heater / TechCrunch:
Google releases the first beta of Android O  —  It's already been available for a few months as a developer preview, but now the rest of us can finally get our hands on an upcoming version of Android.  Android O Beta starts shipping today, if you point your browser over to android.com/beta.
Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
Google makes Kotlin a first-class language for writing Android apps

From Mediagazer

New York Times:
Swedish prosecutors announce they have dropped investigation into allegations of rape against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange

Reuters:
Sexual harassment suits against Ailes could face a major hurdle with his death, due to a 19th-century New York state law known as “dead man's statute”

James B. Stewart / New York Times:
The Washington Post is now earning in excess of $100M in digital ad revenue and added hundreds of thousands of digital subscribers in Q1

Paul Sawers / VentureBeat:
Restaurant search and food delivery service Zomato hacked, says 17M email addresses and hashed passwords were stolen

Shrutika Verma / Livemint:
Indian digital payments firm Paytm raises $1.4B from SoftBank, to launch the Paytm Payments Bank and other financial services products
