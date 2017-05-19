Open Links In New Tab
Dan Goodin / Ars Technica:
New tool decrypts WannaCry-infected computers running Windows XP, 7, and 2003, if they have not been rebooted  —  A tool released on Friday decrypts PCs running a fuller suite of Windows versions.  —  New hope glimmered on Friday for people hit by last week's virulent ransomware worm …
Kim Hart / Axios:
Uber threatens to fire Anthony Levandowski if he does not cooperate with a court's order to return any files he has back to Waymo  —  Uber has asked Anthony Levandowski, the executive at the center of a major lawsuit with Waymo, to cooperate with a court's order to return any files he has back to Waymo …
Christina Farr / CNBC:
Source: Tim Cook was spotted at the Apple campus test-driving a prototype glucose-tracker connected to his Apple Watch  —  - Tim Cook has been test-driving a glucose monitor to understand how his blood sugar responds to factors like food and exercise  — CNBC reported last month that Apple …
Chris Welch / The Verge:
Twitter warns Vine users that email addresses and phone numbers were exposed for less than 24 hours  —  Apparently getting shut down wasn't bad enough  —  Vine as we once knew it has already been shut down, but unfortunately that doesn't mean the information you provided to the Twitter-owned company is secure.
Eric Newcomer / Bloomberg:
Uber's head of product Daniel Graf talks about the route-based pricing used in some cities, and how Uber will deal with driver discontent about pricing changes  —  The ride-hailing giant is using data science to engineer a more sustainable business model, but it's cutting drivers out from some gains.
Evan Blass / VentureBeat:
Images leak of Microsoft's refreshed Surface Pro ahead of May 23 event in Shanghai  —  Microsoft is holding an event on Tuesday, May 23 in Shanghai, China where it will unveil a widely anticipated refresh of its Surface Pro 4 laptop-class Windows 10-powered tablet, known simply as the Surface Pro.
Reinhardt Krause / Investor's Business Daily:
Shopify shares dip 3.5% after it announces secondary stock offering of 5.5M shares at $91, raising $500.5M  —  E-commerce platform provider Shopify (SHOP) could be a buyer as opposed to takeover bait for the likes Adobe Systems (ADBE), Amazon.com (AMZN) or eBay (EBAY) following its surprise $490 million stock offering.
Phil Wahba / Fortune:
Walmart online sales grew 63% YoY in Q1 as the number of items sold on Walmart.com increased to 50M from 10M a year ago  —  Walmart's wmt massive e-commerce investments are starting to pay off.  —  The discount chain reported on Thursday that U.S. online sales rose a staggering 63% …
Wall Street Journal:
Sources: Apple told WeChat and other Chinese social apps to disable “tip” functions, says tips are in-app purchases, entitling Apple to a 30% cut  —  Apple's challenges have multiplied in the all-important China market over the past year or so and its effort to wring more revenue …

From Mediagazer

New York Times:
Swedish prosecutors announce they have dropped investigation into allegations of rape against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange

Gabriel Sherman / New York Magazine:
New York Magazine's Gabriel Sherman reflects on six years of reporting on Roger Ailes, who once hired private investigator to track the reporter

Brian Steinberg / Variety:
Fox News says it has fired Bob Beckel, co-host of its primetime program “The Five”, for an insensitive remark to an African-American employee

David Priest / CNET:
Esports company ESL says it will bring 5.5K+ hours of live streaming to Facebook, 1.5K of which will be exclusive, starting June

Jon Russell / TechCrunch:
Telegram 4.0 update brings support for chatbot payments, video messages, and Telescope, a video hosting platform
