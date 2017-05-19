|Dan Goodin / Ars Technica:
|Andy Greenberg / Wired:
|Kim Hart / Axios:
|Christina Farr / CNBC:
|Chris Welch / The Verge:
|Eric Newcomer / Bloomberg:
|April Glaser / Recode:
|Evan Blass / VentureBeat:
|Reinhardt Krause / Investor's Business Daily:
|Phil Wahba / Fortune:
|Wall Street Journal:
|Daniel Roth / LinkedIn:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 9:25 PM ET, May 19, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|David Priest / CNET:
|Bloomberg:
|Paul Sawers / VentureBeat:
|Jason Koebler / Motherboard:
|Greg Barbosa / 9to5Mac:
|Jon Russell / TechCrunch:
|Jordan Novet / CNBC:
|Ken Yeung / VentureBeat:
|Adi Robertson / The Verge: