May 19, 2017, 5:55 AM
Jordan Kahn / 9to5Google:
Google announces Payment API for faster checkouts in apps, targeted Android Pay loyalty offers, and sending/receiving money via Assistant in coming months  —  As part of its Google I/O announcements this week, Google announced its latest new payments features today, including new targeted offers coming …
Paul Sawers / VentureBeat:
Restaurant search and food delivery service Zomato hacked, says 17M email addresses and hashed passwords were stolen  —  Restaurant search service Zomato is the latest in a long line of companies to be hacked.  The company has revealed that millions of its customer accounts were accessed …
Ken Yeung / VentureBeat:
Medium launches audio versions of stories, narrated by actors or post writers, for subscribers, with 50+ available now, and more coming  —  Medium is hoping to sweeten the pot in order to get you to become a paying member.  The publishing platform provider said that members will now be provided …
Sean O'Kane / The Verge:
Uber officially launches Uber Freight, an on-demand service that pairs truck drivers with firms that need cargo shipped across US, driver signups now open  —  Available on iOS and Android  —  After getting a peek from Travis Kalanick earlier this month, Uber today officially launched Uber Freight …
David McCabe / Axios:
FCC votes to begin rolling back Obama-era rules governing net neutrality for ISPs  —  The long-anticipated rollback of net neutrality rules has officially begun.  The FCC voted along party lines on Thursday to formally consider Chairman Ajit Pai's plan to scrap the legal foundation for the rules …
Steven Levy / Backchannel:
Google VP Clay Bavor and Tango engineering director Johnny Lee talk about firm's approach to immersive computing, including AR and VR, standalone VR headset
Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
Google says there are 2B pages and 900K domains using AMP; pages now load twice as fast  —  As Google looks for ways to keep people using its own mobile search to discover content — in competition with apps and other services like Facebook's Instant Articles — the company is announcing some updates to AMP …
Brian Heater / TechCrunch:
Google releases the first beta of Android O  —  It's already been available for a few months as a developer preview, but now the rest of us can finally get our hands on an upcoming version of Android.  Android O Beta starts shipping today, if you point your browser over to android.com/beta.

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 5:55 AM ET, May 19, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Reuters:
Sexual harassment suits against Ailes could face a major hurdle with his death, due to a 19th-century New York state law known as “dead man's statute”

New York Times:
Swedish prosecutors announce they have dropped investigation into allegations of rape against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange

David Priest / CNET:
Esports company ESL says it will bring 5.5K+ hours of live streaming to Facebook, 1.5K of which will be exclusive, starting June

Shrutika Verma / Livemint:
Indian digital payments firm Paytm raises $1.4B from SoftBank, to launch the Paytm Payments Bank and other financial services products
James Vincent / The Verge:
Google says it's bringing Smart Reply to Gmail for all iOS and Android English-speaking users, with Spanish support arriving “in the coming weeks”
