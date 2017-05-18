|Robert-Jan Bartunek / Reuters:
|Tim Peterson / Marketing Land:
|Emil Protalinski / VentureBeat:
|Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
|Brian Heater / TechCrunch:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|David McCabe / Axios:
|Sean O'Kane / The Verge:
|Ashley Carman / The Verge:
|James Vincent / The Verge:
|Emil Protalinski / VentureBeat:
|Casey Newton / The Verge:
|Dieter Bohn / The Verge:
|Anya George Tharakan / Reuters:
|Steven Levy / Backchannel:
|Kyle Orland / Ars Technica:
|Shrutika Verma / Livemint:
|Carla Sertin / Forbes Middle East:
|Zen Soo / South China Morning Post:
|Nick Statt / The Verge:
|Google Research Blog:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 12:45 PM ET, May 18, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|CCTV News:
|Joshua Brustein / Bloomberg:
|Curt Woodward / BostonGlobe.com:
|Jeff Larson / ProPublica:
|Jessica Guynn / USA Today:
|Ted Greenwald / Wall Street Journal: