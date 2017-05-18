Open Links In New Tab
Robert-Jan Bartunek / Reuters:
EU fines Facebook $122.4M for providing misleading information during acquisition that it could not automatically match user accounts on WhatsApp and Facebook  —  European Union antitrust regulators on Thursday said they would fine Facebook 110 million euros ($122.4 million) …
Tim Peterson / Marketing Land:
Twitter lets you see which advertisers are targeting you, opt out from individual interest categories, and will remove support for Do Not Track on June 18  —  As it begins to store people's off-Twitter browsing data for longer, the company adds new data controls and ends Do Not Track support.
Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
Google makes Kotlin a first-class language for writing Android apps  —  Google today announced that it is making Kotlin, a statically typed programming language for the Java Virtual Machine, a first-class language for writing Android apps.  Kotlin's primary sponsor is JetBrains, the company behind tools like IntelliJ.
Brian Heater / TechCrunch:
Google releases the first beta of Android O
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Facebook says it's now limiting News Feed distribution of posts that withhold or exaggerate information at the individual post level, to combat clickbait  —  Facebook's leverage over news publishers can be worrisome, but today it's putting its muscle to good use.
Sean O'Kane / The Verge:
Uber officially launches Uber Freight, its app for pairing truck drivers with companies that need cargo shipped across the US  —  Available on iOS and Android  —  After getting a peek from Travis Kalanick earlier this month, Uber today officially launched Uber Freight …
Ashley Carman / The Verge:
Kickstarter partners with Avnet and Dragon Innovation to launch Hardware Studio program, aimed at helping hardware-focused projects succeed  —  Kickstarter announced the launch of a new program today, called Hardware Studio, that's designed to help startups navigate the dizzying world of manufacturing.
Emil Protalinski / VentureBeat:
Google brings Assistant to the iPhone as a standalone app, available first in the US, and support for more languages is coming later this year
Casey Newton / The Verge:
Google Photos adds suggested sharing based on who's pictured, printed photo books service, and shared libraries that let friends see shots taken in real time
Dieter Bohn / The Verge:
How Google plans to make Assistant ubiquitous in order to challenge Siri and Alexa, both of which have their own strong incumbent advantages
Anya George Tharakan / Reuters:
Cisco reports Q3 revenue of $11.9B, down 1% YoY, profits of $2.52B, forecasts disappointing Q4, and says it will cut 1100 more jobs; shares open down 7%+  —  Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O) forecast current-quarter revenue that widely missed analysts' estimates and said it would cut 1,100 more jobs …
Steven Levy / Backchannel:
Google VP Clay Bavor and Tango engineering director Johnny Lee talk about firm's approach to immersive computing, including AR and VR, standalone VR headset  —  Clay Bavor knows immersive computing is a long-term project.  Here's what he's doing to make it happen faster.
Shrutika Verma / Livemint:
Indian digital payments firm Paytm raises $1.4B from SoftBank, to launch the Paytm Payments Bank and other financial services products  —  Paytm is now SoftBank's biggest investment in the Indian start-up ecosystem  —  New Delhi: Paytm, run by One97 Communications Ltd …
Nick Statt / The Verge:
Google debuts 2nd-generation machine learning TPU chips, says they can deliver up to 180 teraflops of performance, available on Google Compute Engine platform  —  The TPU V2 could be a huge boon to Google's cloud computing platform  —  Google today is unveiling its second generation Tensor Processor Unit …

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 12:45 PM ET, May 18, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

Jeff Larson / ProPublica:
Security inspections of 4 Trump properties including Mar-a-Lago found vulnerable servers, wireless printers without passwords, unencrypted database login pages
