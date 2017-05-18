Open Links In New Tab
Robert-Jan Bartunek / Reuters:
EU fines Facebook $122.4M for providing misleading information during acquisition that it could not automatically match user accounts on WhatsApp and Facebook  —  European Union antitrust regulators on Thursday said they would fine Facebook 110 million euros ($122.4 million) …
Brian Heater / TechCrunch:
Google releases the first beta of Android O  —  It's already been available for a few months as a developer preview, but now the rest of us can finally get our hands on an upcoming version of Android.  Android O Beta starts shipping today, if you point your browser over to android.com/beta.
Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
Google makes Kotlin a first-class language for writing Android apps  —  Google today announced that it is making Kotlin, a statically typed programming language for the Java Virtual Machine, a first-class language for writing Android apps.  Kotlin's primary sponsor is JetBrains, the company behind tools like IntelliJ.
Emil Protalinski / VentureBeat:
Google brings Assistant to the iPhone as a standalone app, available first in the US, and support for more languages is coming later this year  —  At its I/O 2017 developer conference today, Google announced Google Assistant is coming to iOS today as a standalone app, rolling out to the U.S. first.
Richard Nieva / CNET:
Google announces Google Play Protect, to scan apps for malware, and Android Go, to optimize the platform for emerging markets
Casey Newton / The Verge:
Google Photos adds suggested sharing based on who's pictured, printed photo books service, and shared libraries that let friends see shots taken in real time
David Pierce / Wired:
Google Lens, an in-photo search feature driven by computer vision, is coming to Google Photos and Google Assistant
Tim Peterson / Marketing Land:
Twitter lets you see which advertisers are targeting you, opt out from individual interest categories, will remove support for Do Not Track on June 18  —  As it begins to store people's off-Twitter browsing data for longer, the company adds new data controls and ends Do Not Track support.
Steven Levy / Backchannel:
Google VP Clay Bavor and Tango engineering director Johnny Lee talk about firm's approach to immersive computing, including AR and VR, standalone VR headset  —  Clay Bavor knows immersive computing is a long-term project.  Here's what he's doing to make it happen faster.
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Facebook says it's now limiting News Feed distribution of posts that withhold or exaggerate information at the individual post level, to combat clickbait  —  Facebook's leverage over news publishers can be worrisome, but today it's putting its muscle to good use.
Nick Statt / The Verge:
Google debuts 2nd-generation machine learning TPU chips, says they can deliver up to 180 teraflops of performance, available on Google Compute Engine platform  —  The TPU V2 could be a huge boon to Google's cloud computing platform  —  Google today is unveiling its second generation Tensor Processor Unit …
Anya George Tharakan / Reuters:
Cisco reports Q3 revenue of $11.9B, down 1% YoY, profits of $2.52B, forecasts disappointing Q4, and says it will cut 1100 more jobs; shares down ~8% after hours  —  Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O) forecast current-quarter revenue that widely missed analysts' estimates and said it would cut 1,100 more jobs …
Shrutika Verma / Livemint:
Indian digital payments firm Paytm raises $1.4B from SoftBank, to launch the Paytm Payments Bank and other financial services products  —  Paytm is now SoftBank's biggest investment in the Indian start-up ecosystem  —  New Delhi: Paytm, run by One97 Communications Ltd …

From Mediagazer

Marc Fisher / Washington Post:
Roger Ailes, former Fox News chief and architect of conservative-oriented TV news, has died at 77, his wife Elizabeth says in a statement

Politico:
Sources: Sean Spicer is no longer expected to do a daily, on-camera briefing after Trump's foreign trip, as Trump weighs broader communications shakeup

New York Times:
Trump's urging that Comey jail reporters is denounced by journalists and press freedom groups as an act of intimidation

More News

Earlier Picks

Jeff Larson / ProPublica:
Security inspections of 4 Trump properties including Mar-a-Lago found vulnerable servers, wireless printers without passwords, unencrypted database login pages
